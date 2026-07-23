Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Price Target Cut to $60.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS - Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $74.00 to $60.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the casino operator's stock. Stifel Nicolaus' price objective points to a potential upside of 29.66% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on LVS. HSBC increased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $78.50 to $73.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Las Vegas Sands from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, July 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $63.69.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts: Sign Up

Get Our Latest Analysis on Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $46.27 on Thursday. Las Vegas Sands has a 1 year low of $44.10 and a 1 year high of $70.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.40. The company has a market capitalization of $30.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.64, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The casino operator reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.17). Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 118.27% and a net margin of 13.41%.The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Las Vegas Sands

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. DV Equities LLC bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 254.8% during the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 557 shares of the casino operator's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1,208.0% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 654 shares of the casino operator's stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.16% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Las Vegas Sands

Here are the key news stories impacting Las Vegas Sands this week:

Positive Sentiment: Las Vegas Sands declared a quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share, signaling continued cash returns to shareholders and supporting the stock’s income appeal.

Las Vegas Sands declared a quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share, signaling continued cash returns to shareholders and supporting the stock’s income appeal. Positive Sentiment: The company also repurchased $787 million of stock during the quarter and raised its buyback authorization to $6.0 billion, which can help offset share dilution and support earnings per share over time.

The company also repurchased $787 million of stock during the quarter and raised its buyback authorization to $6.0 billion, which can help offset share dilution and support earnings per share over time. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts kept generally constructive views on the name, with Susquehanna lowering its price target to $64 from $72 while maintaining a positive rating, and other recent targets still implying meaningful upside.

Analysts kept generally constructive views on the name, with Susquehanna lowering its price target to $64 from $72 while maintaining a positive rating, and other recent targets still implying meaningful upside. Negative Sentiment: Q2 earnings missed expectations: LVS reported $0.59 per share versus estimates around $0.76-$0.77, while revenue of $3.15 billion also came in below consensus, reinforcing concerns about near-term operating momentum.

Q2 earnings missed expectations: LVS reported $0.59 per share versus estimates around $0.76-$0.77, while revenue of $3.15 billion also came in below consensus, reinforcing concerns about near-term operating momentum. Negative Sentiment: Revenue declined slightly year over year, and commentary/market reaction pointed to weaker Macau gaming demand and margin pressure as key headwinds for the company’s most important market.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands NYSE: LVS is a global developer and operator of integrated resorts, focused on large-scale properties that combine casino gaming with hotels, convention and exhibition facilities, retail, dining, and entertainment. The company's operations center on developing and managing full-service resort complexes that serve both leisure and business travelers, with emphasis on convention and trade-show business in addition to gaming revenue streams.

The company's portfolio has included prominent properties in North America and Asia, most notably The Venetian Resort in Las Vegas and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore, along with a significant presence in Macau through multiple integrated resorts.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Las Vegas Sands, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Las Vegas Sands wasn't on the list.

While Las Vegas Sands currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here