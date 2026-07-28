LATAM Airlines Group (LTM) Expected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

LATAM Airlines Group (NYSE:LTM - Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect LATAM Airlines Group to post earnings of $0.4132 per share and revenue of $4.0758 billion for the quarter. Interested persons can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

LATAM Airlines Group (NYSE:LTM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The transportation company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.96 billion. LATAM Airlines Group had a return on equity of 127.75% and a net margin of 11.03%. On average, analysts expect LATAM Airlines Group to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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LATAM Airlines Group Stock Up 4.1%

NYSE:LTM opened at $52.19 on Tuesday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $53.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.07. LATAM Airlines Group has a 52-week low of $41.08 and a 52-week high of $70.42. The firm has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 3.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $72.60 price objective on shares of LATAM Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of LATAM Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of LATAM Airlines Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of LATAM Airlines Group from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of LATAM Airlines Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $66.27.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LTM

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LATAM Airlines Group

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in LATAM Airlines Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in LATAM Airlines Group by 340.2% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,672 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in LATAM Airlines Group by 113.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,194 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LATAM Airlines Group in the fourth quarter valued at $273,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LATAM Airlines Group in the second quarter valued at $237,000.

About LATAM Airlines Group

LATAM Airlines Group SA is a Chilean-based airline holding company formed in 2012 through the merger of LAN Airlines of Chile and TAM Linhas Aéreas of Brazil. The Group offers passenger and cargo air transportation services across South America and beyond, operating under a multi‐brand strategy that encompasses several nationally recognized carriers. Headquartered in Santiago, Chile, LATAM is structured to serve diverse market segments with full-service, premium and low‐cost offerings.

The core business activities of LATAM Airlines Group include scheduled domestic and international passenger flights, air cargo services and maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) capabilities through its technical divisions.

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