Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Cut to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC - Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on LSCC. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $132.29.

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LSCC

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Performance

Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $125.23 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $139.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.99. Lattice Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $46.43 and a 52 week high of $157.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 894.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.78.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $170.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.93 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The company's revenue was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Lattice Semiconductor has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.420-0.460 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Lattice Semiconductor

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 3,200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total value of $398,496.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,636 shares in the company, valued at $826,381.08. The trade was a 32.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 2,740 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.84, for a total value of $416,041.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 63,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,578,674.56. The trade was a 4.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 14,080 shares of company stock valued at $2,045,078 in the last three months. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lattice Semiconductor

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LSCC. iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 462.9% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 394 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. 98.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation is a U.S.-based semiconductor company specializing in low-power, small-footprint programmable logic devices. The company's product portfolio centers on field-programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), programmable logic devices (PLDs) and related intellectual property cores that enable customers to implement custom digital functions in applications where energy efficiency and compact size are critical. Lattice's solutions are widely used to accelerate edge computing, support video and sensor interfaces, and provide flexible I/O connectivity across a variety of end markets.

The company offers a range of FPGA families, including the iCE40 series for ultra-low power mobile and consumer applications, the MachXO series for embedded control and security, and the ECP5 series for midrange performance in communications, industrial automation and automotive domains.

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