Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Downgraded by Zacks Research to "Hold"

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC - Get Free Report) was downgraded by Zacks Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report released on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

LSCC has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, February 15th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $102.64.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts: Sign Up

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Trading Up 2.8%

Shares of LSCC stock opened at $110.81 on Monday. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $94.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.60. The company has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a PE ratio of 5,543.27, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.66. Lattice Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $39.60 and a 12-month high of $111.65.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.32. The firm had revenue of $145.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.18 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 5.60%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. Lattice Semiconductor has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.340-0.380 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CFO Lorenzo Flores sold 2,167 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.63, for a total value of $196,395.21. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 105,276 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,541,163.88. This represents a 2.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Tonya Stevens sold 1,113 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $104,622.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 62,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,856,388. The trade was a 1.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 45,614 shares of company stock valued at $4,346,028 in the last 90 days. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lattice Semiconductor

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LSCC. iSAM Funds UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 462.9% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 394 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Caitlin John LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. 98.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation is a U.S.-based semiconductor company specializing in low-power, small-footprint programmable logic devices. The company's product portfolio centers on field-programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), programmable logic devices (PLDs) and related intellectual property cores that enable customers to implement custom digital functions in applications where energy efficiency and compact size are critical. Lattice's solutions are widely used to accelerate edge computing, support video and sensor interfaces, and provide flexible I/O connectivity across a variety of end markets.

The company offers a range of FPGA families, including the iCE40 series for ultra-low power mobile and consumer applications, the MachXO series for embedded control and security, and the ECP5 series for midrange performance in communications, industrial automation and automotive domains.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Lattice Semiconductor, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Lattice Semiconductor wasn't on the list.

While Lattice Semiconductor currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here