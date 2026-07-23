Laureate Education (LAUR) to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR - Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect Laureate Education to post earnings of $0.97 per share and revenue of $605.84 million for the quarter. Laureate Education has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.000-2.080 EPS. Investors may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 30, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

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Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.07. Laureate Education had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 22.07%. The firm had revenue of $272.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Laureate Education to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Laureate Education Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LAUR opened at $36.08 on Thursday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $35.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.53. Laureate Education has a 1 year low of $21.53 and a 1 year high of $40.75. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Laureate Education

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Laureate Education by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,266,565 shares of the company's stock valued at $76,315,000 after acquiring an additional 811,108 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Laureate Education by 113.8% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,288,851 shares of the company's stock worth $30,133,000 after purchasing an additional 685,998 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Laureate Education by 3,193.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 596,200 shares of the company's stock valued at $20,074,000 after purchasing an additional 578,100 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Laureate Education by 331.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 572,640 shares of the company's stock valued at $18,061,000 after purchasing an additional 439,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Laureate Education by 2,582.3% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 338,370 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,672,000 after purchasing an additional 325,755 shares in the last quarter. 96.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LAUR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Laureate Education from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Laureate Education from $37.50 to $39.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings upgraded Laureate Education from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Laureate Education from $41.50 to $41.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Laureate Education from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Laureate Education currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $39.88.

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About Laureate Education

Laureate Education, Inc NASDAQ: LAUR is a leading global network of higher education institutions dedicated to providing undergraduate, graduate and certificate programs to a diverse student body. The company designs and delivers academic offerings through a combination of campus-based and online platforms, focusing on fields such as business, health sciences, engineering, education and hospitality management. By aligning its curriculum with regional workforce needs, Laureate aims to equip students with practical skills and industry insights that support career advancement and lifelong learning.

Through its network, Laureate operates a broad portfolio of universities and colleges, including both longstanding campus institutions and digitally native programs.

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