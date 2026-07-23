Go Pro
→ Ticker Revealed: Pre-IPO Access to 'Next Elon Musk' Company (From Banyan Hill Publishing) (Ad)tc pixel

Laureate Education (LAUR) to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Written by MarketBeat
July 23, 2026
Laureate Education logo with Consumer Discretionary background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR - Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect Laureate Education to post earnings of $0.97 per share and revenue of $605.84 million for the quarter. Laureate Education has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.000-2.080 EPS. Investors may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 30, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.07. Laureate Education had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 22.07%. The firm had revenue of $272.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Laureate Education to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Laureate Education Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LAUR opened at $36.08 on Thursday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $35.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.53. Laureate Education has a 1 year low of $21.53 and a 1 year high of $40.75. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Laureate Education

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Laureate Education by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,266,565 shares of the company's stock valued at $76,315,000 after acquiring an additional 811,108 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Laureate Education by 113.8% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,288,851 shares of the company's stock worth $30,133,000 after purchasing an additional 685,998 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Laureate Education by 3,193.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 596,200 shares of the company's stock valued at $20,074,000 after purchasing an additional 578,100 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Laureate Education by 331.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 572,640 shares of the company's stock valued at $18,061,000 after purchasing an additional 439,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Laureate Education by 2,582.3% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 338,370 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,672,000 after purchasing an additional 325,755 shares in the last quarter. 96.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LAUR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Laureate Education from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Laureate Education from $37.50 to $39.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings upgraded Laureate Education from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Laureate Education from $41.50 to $41.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Laureate Education from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Laureate Education currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $39.88.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Laureate Education

About Laureate Education

(Get Free Report)

Laureate Education, Inc NASDAQ: LAUR is a leading global network of higher education institutions dedicated to providing undergraduate, graduate and certificate programs to a diverse student body. The company designs and delivers academic offerings through a combination of campus-based and online platforms, focusing on fields such as business, health sciences, engineering, education and hospitality management. By aligning its curriculum with regional workforce needs, Laureate aims to equip students with practical skills and industry insights that support career advancement and lifelong learning.

Through its network, Laureate operates a broad portfolio of universities and colleges, including both longstanding campus institutions and digitally native programs.

Recommended Stories

Earnings History for Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Laureate Education Right Now?

Before you consider Laureate Education, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Laureate Education wasn't on the list.

While Laureate Education currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The 7 Hottest IPO Stories of 2026 Cover
The 7 Hottest IPO Stories of 2026

MarketBeat just released its list of the 7 hottest IPOs expected to hit Wall Street in 2026. See which companies are preparing to go public and why investors are watching closely.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
By Bridget Bennett | July 20, 2026
tc pixel
Louis Navellier: My #1 AI stock for 2026 (name & ticker inside)
Louis Navellier: My #1 AI stock for 2026 (name & ticker inside)
From InvestorPlace (Ad)
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
By Dan Schmidt | July 19, 2026
Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
By Thomas Hughes | July 16, 2026
AST SpaceMobile Stock Sinks as SpaceX Fallout Rattles Space Sector
AST SpaceMobile Stock Sinks as SpaceX Fallout Rattles Space Sector
By Jessica Mitacek | July 17, 2026
tc pixel
“The unseen winner of the AI race” is not SpaceX
“The unseen winner of the AI race” is not SpaceX
From Chaikin Analytics (Ad)
Sandisk: What the Chart Is Trying to Tell Us
Sandisk: What the Chart Is Trying to Tell Us
By Sam Quirke | July 17, 2026
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026

Recent Videos

Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This Stock Trades Under $5. Analysts See It More Than Doubling.
This Stock Trades Under $5. Analysts See It More Than Doubling.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
UP 20% IN 1 DAY?! These quiet sectors are moving!
UP 20% IN 1 DAY?! These quiet sectors are moving!
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines