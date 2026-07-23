Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) Coverage Initiated at Barrington Research

Research analysts at Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR - Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set an "outperform" rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research's target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.72% from the stock's current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Laureate Education from $41.50 to $41.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Laureate Education from $37.50 to $39.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings raised Laureate Education from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Laureate Education from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Laureate Education from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $40.90.

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Laureate Education Price Performance

Shares of Laureate Education stock opened at $36.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 0.40. Laureate Education has a twelve month low of $21.53 and a twelve month high of $40.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.53.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $272.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.06 million. Laureate Education had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 22.07%. The business's revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. Laureate Education has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.000-2.080 EPS. Analysts forecast that Laureate Education will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Laureate Education in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Laureate Education by 109.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,097 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Laureate Education by 328.6% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in Laureate Education in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Laureate Education in the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Institutional investors own 96.27% of the company's stock.

Laureate Education Company Profile

Laureate Education, Inc NASDAQ: LAUR is a leading global network of higher education institutions dedicated to providing undergraduate, graduate and certificate programs to a diverse student body. The company designs and delivers academic offerings through a combination of campus-based and online platforms, focusing on fields such as business, health sciences, engineering, education and hospitality management. By aligning its curriculum with regional workforce needs, Laureate aims to equip students with practical skills and industry insights that support career advancement and lifelong learning.

Through its network, Laureate operates a broad portfolio of universities and colleges, including both longstanding campus institutions and digitally native programs.

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