Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) Given Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Shares of Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR - Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.8750.

Get Laureate Education alerts: Sign Up

Several brokerages have issued reports on LAUR. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Laureate Education from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Laureate Education from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Research downgraded Laureate Education from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Laureate Education from $37.50 to $39.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Laureate Education from $41.50 to $41.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 4th.

View Our Latest Research Report on Laureate Education

Laureate Education Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ LAUR opened at $36.11 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.51. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 0.40. Laureate Education has a 12 month low of $21.53 and a 12 month high of $40.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $272.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.06 million. Laureate Education had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 22.07%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Laureate Education has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.000-2.080 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Laureate Education will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Laureate Education

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Laureate Education by 118.7% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 288,240 shares of the company's stock worth $9,705,000 after purchasing an additional 156,414 shares during the last quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 465.5% in the 4th quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd now owns 226,200 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,616,000 after buying an additional 186,200 shares in the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laureate Education in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,554,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 915,653 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,830,000 after buying an additional 343,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Laureate Education by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 297,579 shares of the company's stock worth $10,019,000 after buying an additional 121,939 shares during the last quarter. 96.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Laureate Education Company Profile

Laureate Education, Inc NASDAQ: LAUR is a leading global network of higher education institutions dedicated to providing undergraduate, graduate and certificate programs to a diverse student body. The company designs and delivers academic offerings through a combination of campus-based and online platforms, focusing on fields such as business, health sciences, engineering, education and hospitality management. By aligning its curriculum with regional workforce needs, Laureate aims to equip students with practical skills and industry insights that support career advancement and lifelong learning.

Through its network, Laureate operates a broad portfolio of universities and colleges, including both longstanding campus institutions and digitally native programs.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Laureate Education, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Laureate Education wasn't on the list.

While Laureate Education currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here