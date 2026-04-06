Lawrence Ricketts Sells 2,999 Shares of One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) Stock

One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP - Get Free Report) COO Lawrence Ricketts sold 2,999 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total value of $65,558.14. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 177,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,880,630.92. This trade represents a 1.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Lawrence Ricketts also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 25th, Lawrence Ricketts sold 500 shares of One Liberty Properties stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total transaction of $11,165.00.

On Tuesday, March 24th, Lawrence Ricketts sold 2,000 shares of One Liberty Properties stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.58, for a total transaction of $47,160.00.

On Monday, March 23rd, Lawrence Ricketts sold 5,000 shares of One Liberty Properties stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $113,200.00.

On Tuesday, March 17th, Lawrence Ricketts sold 2,501 shares of One Liberty Properties stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total transaction of $58,473.38.

On Monday, March 16th, Lawrence Ricketts sold 1,491 shares of One Liberty Properties stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total transaction of $34,546.47.

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One Liberty Properties Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:OLP traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.07. 83,584 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,611. The firm has a market capitalization of $481.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 0.96. The business's fifty day moving average price is $22.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. One Liberty Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.62 and a twelve month high of $25.90.

One Liberty Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 27th. One Liberty Properties's payout ratio is 153.85%.

Institutional Trading of One Liberty Properties

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of One Liberty Properties during the third quarter valued at about $666,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 50,385 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 10,051 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. M&G PLC bought a new stake in One Liberty Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in One Liberty Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.24% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OLP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley Financial reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $27.50 price objective (up from $26.50) on shares of One Liberty Properties in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (e)" rating on shares of One Liberty Properties in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised One Liberty Properties from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, One Liberty Properties currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $27.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on OLP

One Liberty Properties Company Profile

One Liberty Properties, Inc is a self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, ownership and management of net leased commercial properties. The company focuses on single-tenant retail, office and industrial assets that are subject to long-term, triple-net leases, shifting operating responsibilities—such as maintenance, insurance and taxes—to the tenant. One Liberty's strategy emphasizes creditworthy tenants, lease durations that provide predictable cash flow and geographically diversified holdings.

Since its founding in 1988 and incorporation as a REIT in 1993, One Liberty has assembled a portfolio of more than 130 properties spanning retail convenience centers, quick-service restaurants, automotive service stations, office buildings and light industrial facilities.

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