One Liberty Properties, Inc. is a self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, ownership and management of net leased commercial properties. The company focuses on single-tenant retail, office and industrial assets that are subject to long-term, triple-net leases, shifting operating responsibilities—such as maintenance, insurance and taxes—to the tenant. One Liberty’s strategy emphasizes creditworthy tenants, lease durations that provide predictable cash flow and geographically diversified holdings.

Since its founding in 1988 and incorporation as a REIT in 1993, One Liberty has assembled a portfolio of more than 130 properties spanning retail convenience centers, quick-service restaurants, automotive service stations, office buildings and light industrial facilities. Its holdings extend across over 30 states in the U.S. and into select Canadian markets, reflecting a focus on freestanding properties that benefit from strong demographic catchments and high-visibility locations. The company also pursues build-to-suit developments and selective sale-leaseback transactions to enhance portfolio income and flexibility.

Headquartered in Uniondale, New York, One Liberty Properties is managed by a team of seasoned real estate professionals with experience in acquisition underwriting, financing and property management. The board and executive leadership maintain a disciplined approach to capital deployment, emphasizing balance‐sheet strength, conservative leverage and an active program of debt maturation and refinancing. Through targeted asset rotation and strategic tenant partnerships, the company aims to generate stable, long-term returns for its shareholders.

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