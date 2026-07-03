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NYSE:OLP

One Liberty Properties (OLP) Stock Price, News & Analysis

One Liberty Properties logo
$25.28 +0.47 (+1.87%)
Closing price 07/2/2026 03:59 PM Eastern
Extended Trading
$25.28 0.00 (-0.02%)
As of 07/2/2026 04:10 PM Eastern
Extended trading is trading that happens on electronic markets outside of regular trading hours. This is a fair market value extended hours price provided by Massive. Learn more.
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About One Liberty Properties Stock (NYSE:OLP)

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Key Stats

Today's Range
$24.86
$25.44
50-Day Range
$22.47
$25.29
52-Week Range
$19.62
$25.44
Volume
99,150 shs
Average Volume
86,917 shs
Market Capitalization
$551.72 million
P/E Ratio
19.91
Dividend Yield
7.12%
Price Target
$28.50
Consensus Rating
Hold

Company Overview

One Liberty Properties Stock Analysis - MarketRank™

See Top-Rated MarketRank™ Stocks
65th Percentile Overall Score

OLP MarketRank™: 

One Liberty Properties scored higher than 65% of companies evaluated by MarketBeat, and ranked 452nd out of 880 stocks in the finance sector. Scores are calculated by averaging available category scores, with extra weight given to analysis and valuation.

  • Consensus Rating

    One Liberty Properties has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company's average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no strong buy ratings, 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and 1 sell rating.

  • Upside Potential

    One Liberty Properties has a consensus price target of $28.50, representing about 12.7% upside from its current price of $25.29.

  • Amount of Analyst Coverage

    One Liberty Properties has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

  • Read more about One Liberty Properties' stock forecast and price target.

  • Earnings Growth

    Earnings for One Liberty Properties are expected to grow by 2.89% in the coming year, from $1.73 to $1.78 per share.

  • Price to Earnings Ratio vs. the Market

    The P/E ratio of One Liberty Properties is 19.91, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 40.52.

  • Price to Earnings Ratio vs. Sector

    The P/E ratio of One Liberty Properties is 19.91, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 20.63.

  • Price to Book Value per Share Ratio

    One Liberty Properties has a P/B Ratio of 1.83. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

  • Read more about One Liberty Properties' valuation and earnings.

  • Percentage of Shares Shorted

    1.57% of the float of One Liberty Properties has been sold short.

  • Short Interest Ratio / Days to Cover

    One Liberty Properties has a short interest ratio ("days to cover") of 4.67.

  • Change versus previous month

    Short interest in One Liberty Properties has recently increased by 14.04%, indicating that investor sentiment is decreasing significantly.

  • Dividend Leadership

    One Liberty Properties is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 7.25%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks.

  • Dividend Growth

    One Liberty Properties does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

  • Dividend Coverage

    The dividend payout ratio of One Liberty Properties is 141.73%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable.

  • Dividend Sustainability

    Based on EPS estimates, One Liberty Properties will have a dividend payout ratio of 101.12% in the coming year. This indicates that One Liberty Properties may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

  • Read more about One Liberty Properties' dividend.

  • News Sentiment

    One Liberty Properties has a news sentiment score of 0.59. This score is calculated as an average of sentiment of articles about the company over the last seven days and ranges from 2 (good news) to -2 (bad news). This news sentiment score is similar to the average news sentiment of Finance companies.

  • News Coverage This Week

    MarketBeat has tracked 9 news articles for One Liberty Properties this week, compared to 1 article on an average week.

  • Search Interest

    Only 5 people have searched for OLP on MarketBeat in the last 30 days. This is a decrease of -17% compared to the previous 30 days.

  • MarketBeat Follows

    1 people have added One Liberty Properties to their MarketBeat watchlist in the last 30 days.

  • Insider Buying vs. Insider Selling

    In the past three months, One Liberty Properties insiders have sold more of their company's stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $348,794.00 in company stock.

  • Percentage Held by Insiders

    25.80% of the stock of One Liberty Properties is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health.

  • Percentage Held by Institutions

    36.24% of the stock of One Liberty Properties is held by institutions.

  • Read more about One Liberty Properties' insider trading history.
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OLP Stock News Headlines

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) COO Lawrence Ricketts Sells 2,501 Shares
June 30 at 4:36 AM  |  insidertrades.comhttps://www.insidertrades.com/alerts/nyse-olp-insider-buying-and-selling-2026-06-30/
One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) COO Lawrence Ricketts Sells 3,499 Shares
June 30 at 4:30 AM  |  americanbankingnews.comhttps://www.americanbankingnews.com/?p=30870431
Louis Navellier: My #1 AI stock for 2026 (name & ticker inside)
Louis Navellier's Stock Grader system helped him flag Nvidia before its 82,000% run and has identified the top S&P 500 stock for 12 years running—and today, he's giving away his #1 AI stock pick for 2026, free. This company's sales are up 28% year over year, it holds over 30,000 patents in wireless and video technology, and it just earned an A-rating in his proprietary Stock Grader system that has cost him $9 million to build and maintain.tc pixel
July 3 at 1:00 AM  |  InvestorPlace (Ad)
One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average - Time to Sell?
June 26, 2026  |  americanbankingnews.comhttps://www.americanbankingnews.com/?p=30861687
Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Spotlight On 3 Real Estate Stocks Delivering High-Dividend Yields
June 18, 2026  |  benzinga.comhttps://www.benzinga.com/trading-ideas/dividends/26/06/53271223/wall-streets-most-accurate-analysts-spotlight-on-3-real-estate-stocks-delivering-high-dividend-yields-10?utm_source=snapi
One Liberty Properties: The Value Play In Industrial
June 17, 2026  |  seekingalpha.comhttps://seekingalpha.com/article/4915581-one-liberty-properties-and-nbsp-the-value-play-in-industrial?utm_source=marketbeat.com&utm_medium=referral&feed_item_type=article?source=MarketBeat
One Liberty Properties Shareholders Reelect Directors, Back Governance
June 9, 2026  |  tipranks.comhttps://www.tipranks.com/news/company-announcements/one-liberty-properties-shareholders-reelect-directors-back-governance?utm_source=marketbeat.com&utm_medium=referral
One Liberty Properties Announces 134TH Consecutive Quarterly Dividend
June 9, 2026  |  globenewswire.comhttps://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2026/06/09/3309115/0/en/one-liberty-properties-announces-134th-consecutive-quarterly-dividend.html
See More Headlines

OLP Stock Analysis - Frequently Asked Questions

One Liberty Properties' stock was trading at $20.22 at the beginning of 2026. Since then, OLP shares have increased by 25.0% and is now trading at $25.2850.

One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May, 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.22. The real estate investment trust earned $28.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $26.77 million. One Liberty Properties had a net margin of 27.19% and a trailing twelve-month return on equity of 9.13%.

Shares of OLP stock can be purchased through any online brokerage account. Popular online brokerages with access to the U.S. stock market include Charles Schwab, E*TRADE, Fidelity, and Vanguard Brokerage Services.

Based on aggregate information from My MarketBeat watchlists, some other companies that One Liberty Properties investors own include Home Depot (HD), ExxonMobil (XOM), Cisco Systems (CSCO), Chevron (CVX), Intel (INTC), JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) and International Business Machines (IBM).

Company Calendar

Record date for 4/6 Dividend
3/27/2026
Ex-Dividend for 4/6 Dividend
3/27/2026
Dividend Payable
4/06/2026
Last Earnings
5/06/2026
Record date for 7/9 Dividend
6/25/2026
Ex-Dividend for 7/9 Dividend
6/25/2026
Today
7/03/2026
Dividend Payable
7/09/2026
Next Earnings (Estimated)
8/04/2026
Fiscal Year End
12/31/2026
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Industry, Sector and Symbol

Stock Exchange
NYSE
Sector
Finance
Industry
REIT - EQTY TRUST - OTHER
Sub-Industry
Diversified REITs
Current Symbol
NYSE:OLP
CIK
712770
Web
www.onelibertyproperties.com
Phone
(516) 466-3100
Fax
516-466-3132
Employees
9
Year Founded
1982

Price Target and Rating

Average Price Target for One Liberty Properties
$28.50
High Price Target
$28.50
Low Price Target
$28.50
Potential Upside/Downside
+12.7%
Consensus Rating
Hold
Rating Score (0-4)
2.00
Research Coverage
2 Analysts

Profitability

EPS (Trailing Twelve Months)
$1.27
Trailing P/E Ratio
19.91
Forward P/E Ratio
14.62
P/E Growth
N/A
Net Income
$25.47 million
Net Margins
27.19%
Pretax Margin
28.79%
Return on Equity
9.13%
Return on Assets
3.29%

Debt

Debt-to-Equity Ratio
1.89
Current Ratio
1.95
Quick Ratio
1.95

Sales & Book Value

Annual Sales
$97.23 million
Price / Sales
5.67
Cash Flow
$2.73 per share
Price / Cash Flow
9.26
Book Value
$13.85 per share
Price / Book
1.83

Miscellaneous

Outstanding Shares
21,820,000
Free Float
16,190,000
Market Cap
$551.72 million
Optionable
Optionable
Beta
0.88

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This page (NYSE:OLP) was last updated on 7/3/2026 by MarketBeat.com Staff.
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