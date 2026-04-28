L.B. Foster (FSTR) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR - Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect L.B. Foster to post earnings of ($0.2150) per share and revenue of $104.30 million for the quarter. Individuals can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, May 4, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $160.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.83 million. L.B. Foster had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 4.32%. On average, analysts expect L.B. Foster to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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L.B. Foster Stock Performance

FSTR stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $31.66. The stock had a trading volume of 9,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,835. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.17 million, a PE ratio of 45.93 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.54. L.B. Foster has a fifty-two week low of $17.16 and a fifty-two week high of $32.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Aron R. English sold 78,414 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total transaction of $2,235,583.14. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,107,508 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $31,575,053.08. This trade represents a 6.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 152,074 shares of company stock worth $4,325,623 over the last 90 days. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On L.B. Foster

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FSTR. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in L.B. Foster by 593.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 68,923 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $1,857,000 after buying an additional 58,988 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in L.B. Foster by 161.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 51,285 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 31,685 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in L.B. Foster by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 238,041 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $5,207,000 after buying an additional 16,320 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in L.B. Foster in the 3rd quarter valued at about $409,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in L.B. Foster by 2,087.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,753 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 15,033 shares during the period. 80.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of L.B. Foster from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of L.B. Foster in a research note on Monday, December 29th. B. Riley Financial raised their target price on shares of L.B. Foster from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of L.B. Foster from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on L.B. Foster

About L.B. Foster

L.B. Foster Company is a diversified infrastructure solutions provider offering products and services to the transportation, energy, and construction markets. Founded in 1902 and headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the company has built a reputation for delivering specialty materials and engineering solutions that support critical infrastructure projects across various industries.

The company's operations are organized into three primary segments: Rail Products & Services, Construction Products, and Tubular & Energy Products.

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