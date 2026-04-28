LCI Industries (LCII) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII - Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.22 per share and revenue of $1.0863 billion for the quarter. LCI Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.250-9.25 EPS. Parties may visit the the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, May 5, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.20. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 4.57%.The firm had revenue of $932.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $913.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect LCI Industries to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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LCI Industries Stock Performance

Shares of LCI Industries stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $118.74. 50,783 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 360,822. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.14. LCI Industries has a 1 year low of $75.41 and a 1 year high of $159.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.20.

LCI Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. LCI Industries's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.93%.

Insider Transactions at LCI Industries

In other news, insider Ryan Richard Smith sold 20,000 shares of LCI Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.81, for a total value of $2,956,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 10,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,491,698.52. The trade was a 66.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jamie Schnur sold 10,000 shares of LCI Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.66, for a total value of $1,446,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 19,420 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,809,297.20. This trade represents a 33.99% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,000 shares of company stock worth $13,137,900. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LCI Industries

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LCII. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LCI Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $588,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in LCI Industries by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 14,759 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of LCI Industries during the first quarter valued at $1,124,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 10.9% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 76,660 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,702,000 after buying an additional 7,515 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of LCI Industries during the second quarter valued at $1,542,000. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LCII has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital reissued a "hold" rating and issued a $149.00 target price on shares of LCI Industries in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on LCI Industries from $147.00 to $135.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $164.00 price objective on shares of LCI Industries in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Wall Street Zen downgraded LCI Industries from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on LCI Industries from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $154.29.

Check Out Our Latest Report on LCII

LCI Industries Company Profile

LCI Industries is a publicly traded manufacturer specializing in engineered components and systems for the recreation vehicle (RV), marine and housing industries. The company develops and supplies a diverse range of products designed to enhance comfort, convenience and functionality in mobile and leisure applications. LCI Industries serves original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket customers throughout North America.

The company’s core offerings include power conversion and control systems, slideout mechanisms, entry and docking products, seating and furniture solutions, as well as window and door assemblies.

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