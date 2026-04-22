LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB - Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.04), FiscalAI reports. LCNB had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $23.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.30 million.

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LCNB Price Performance

NASDAQ LCNB traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.64. 13,172 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,240. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $236.95 million, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.59. LCNB has a fifty-two week low of $13.75 and a fifty-two week high of $17.89. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $16.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.31.

LCNB Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.3%. LCNB's payout ratio is presently 53.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of LCNB in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Buy".

Get Our Latest Research Report on LCNB

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Michael Robert Miller sold 2,759 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total value of $48,972.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 16,798 shares of the company's stock, valued at $298,164.50. This represents a 14.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of LCNB

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCNB. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its position in LCNB by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 1,648 shares of the bank's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in LCNB by 182.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,602 shares of the bank's stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of LCNB by 202.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,803 shares of the bank's stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,546 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LCNB during the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of LCNB during the 4th quarter worth approximately $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.73% of the company's stock.

About LCNB

LCNB Financial Corp NASDAQ: LCNB is the bank holding company for LCNB National Bank, a community-focused regional bank headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Through its banking subsidiary, LCNB provides a full suite of deposit and lending solutions designed to meet the needs of individual consumers, small businesses, and middle-market commercial clients. The company emphasizes personalized service, offering checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts alongside digital and mobile banking platforms.

On the lending side, LCNB National Bank extends a range of credit products, including commercial and industrial loans, real estate and construction financing, agricultural loans, residential mortgages, and consumer lending.

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