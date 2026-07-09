Lear (NYSE:LEA) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Barclays Analyst Says

Lear (NYSE:LEA - Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Barclays from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "equal weight" rating on the auto parts company's stock. Barclays's price target indicates a potential upside of 16.61% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on LEA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Lear from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Lear from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Lear from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $133.00 price target on shares of Lear in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Lear from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $143.77.

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Lear Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LEA opened at $132.92 on Thursday. Lear has a 12 month low of $91.67 and a 12 month high of $150.33. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.25. The business's 50 day moving average is $137.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Lear (NYSE:LEA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The auto parts company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. Lear had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 13.69%. Lear's quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Lear will post 14.64 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Conrad L. Mallett, Jr. sold 190 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.34, for a total transaction of $26,854.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,875.22. The trade was a 10.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 50,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.37, for a total value of $6,768,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 49,789 shares in the company, valued at $6,739,936.93. The trade was a 50.11% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 62,026 shares of company stock worth $8,498,248. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEA. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Lear by 7.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,328 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Lear by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,260 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Lear by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,988 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in Lear during the 1st quarter worth about $5,658,000. Finally, Bull Harbor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lear in the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Lear

Here are the key news stories impacting Lear this week:

Neutral Sentiment: Most of the recent articles are generic “learning,” e-learning, and education-related pieces, plus commentary on AI and training topics. These do not appear to have a direct operational impact on Lear Corporation, which is an automotive seating and electrical systems supplier. E-Learning Market 2031: Industry Trends, Size, Share, Top Players, Report

Most of the recent articles are generic “learning,” e-learning, and education-related pieces, plus commentary on AI and training topics. These do not appear to have a direct operational impact on Lear Corporation, which is an automotive seating and electrical systems supplier. Neutral Sentiment: One relevant market note suggests Lear has lagged some auto/tire/truck peers this year, which may reinforce investor caution around the stock even though it does not indicate a new fundamental issue by itself. Are Auto-Tires-Trucks Stocks Lagging Lear (LEA) This Year?

One relevant market note suggests Lear has lagged some auto/tire/truck peers this year, which may reinforce investor caution around the stock even though it does not indicate a new fundamental issue by itself. Neutral Sentiment: There was also a company-announcement item for 3P Learning and other education-sector updates, but nothing in the provided headlines points to a major Lear-specific catalyst such as an earnings update, guidance change, or large contract win/loss. 3P Learning Sets Date for FY2026 Results and Investor Webcast

About Lear

Lear Corporation NYSE: LEA is a global supplier of automotive seating and electrical distribution systems. The company designs, engineers and manufactures complete seat systems, seat components and power solutions for major vehicle manufacturers. Its electrical business delivers modules and components for battery management, infotainment, body and safety electronics, as well as advanced connectivity and electrification solutions.

The seating division develops lightweight, ergonomic seat structures, trim and mechanisms that address comfort, safety and environmental targets.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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