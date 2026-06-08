Leena Mansharamani Sells 2,556 Shares of Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Stock

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN - Get Free Report) CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 2,556 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total value of $63,414.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 57,698 shares in the company, valued at $1,431,487.38. This represents a 4.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

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Five9 Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVN traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.15. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,900,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,859,324. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 4.51. Five9, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.29 and a fifty-two week high of $30.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.08, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.45.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. Five9 had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $305.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Five9's quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Five9 has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.220-3.300 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.690 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Five9, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Five9

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Five9 by 378.7% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Five9 during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its holdings in Five9 by 575.9% during the first quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 2,325 shares of the software maker's stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its holdings in Five9 by 3,572.0% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the software maker's stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Five9 during the first quarter worth about $38,000. 96.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting Five9

Here are the key news stories impacting Five9 this week:

Positive Sentiment: Five9 was named to the 2026 Fortune Best Workplaces in the Bay Area , a headline that supports the company’s employer brand and may modestly improve sentiment. Fortune Media and Great Place To Work Name Five9 to 2026 Fortune Best Workplaces in the Bay Area™

Five9 was named to the , a headline that supports the company’s employer brand and may modestly improve sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: Several executives and insiders, including President Andy Dignan, CFO Bryan M. Lee, CAO Leena Mansharamani, CRO Matthew E. Tuckness, EVP Panos Kozanian, and insider Tiffany N. Meriweather, sold shares in pre-arranged transactions. The company said the sales were mostly to cover tax withholding obligations related to equity vesting, which makes them less concerning than discretionary open-market selling.

Several executives and insiders, including President Andy Dignan, CFO Bryan M. Lee, CAO Leena Mansharamani, CRO Matthew E. Tuckness, EVP Panos Kozanian, and insider Tiffany N. Meriweather, sold shares in pre-arranged transactions. The company said the sales were mostly to cover tax withholding obligations related to equity vesting, which makes them less concerning than discretionary open-market selling. Negative Sentiment: The concentration of insider sales across multiple top officers can still weigh on investor sentiment, because it may be interpreted as reduced insider conviction near current share-price levels.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FIVN shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Five9 from $40.00 to $23.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Five9 from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Five9 from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 20th. UBS Group increased their target price on Five9 from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Five9 from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $25.93.

Read Our Latest Report on FIVN

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc NASDAQ: FIVN is a leading provider of cloud-based contact center software designed to help organizations manage customer interactions across voice, email, chat, social media and other digital channels. Its platform offers features such as intelligent routing, analytics, workforce optimization and integrated customer relationship management (CRM) connectors. The company emphasizes AI-driven capabilities, including virtual agents and predictive dialing, to enhance both agent productivity and customer experience.

Founded in 2001 and headquartered in San Ramon, California, Five9 completed its initial public offering in February 2014.

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