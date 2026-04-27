Leerink Partners Cuts Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Price Target to $1,058.00

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Leerink Partners from $1,296.00 to $1,058.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,MarketScreener reports. The firm presently has an "outperform" rating on the stock. Leerink Partners' price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.16% from the company's current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on LLY. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Daiwa Securities Group upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,230.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Argus lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $930.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $1,260.00 price target on Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,216.52.

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Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 0.4%

LLY stock opened at $887.89 on Monday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $623.78 and a 52 week high of $1,133.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $958.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $985.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $838.90 billion, a PE ratio of 38.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.51.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $7.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $7.48 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.85 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 102.94%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.32 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 33.500-35.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 33.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Eli Lilly and Company

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 84.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 35 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, 10Elms LLP boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. 10Elms LLP now owns 40 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company's stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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