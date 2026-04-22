Leerink Partners Has Lowered Expectations for Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Stock Price

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG - Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Leerink Partners from $622.00 to $573.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has an "outperform" rating on the medical equipment provider's stock. Leerink Partners' target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.56% from the company's current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Evercore decreased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $550.00 to $480.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $590.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $625.00 to $550.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $714.00 to $609.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $585.17.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts: Sign Up

Get Our Latest Analysis on Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $479.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $170.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.68. Intuitive Surgical has a 52-week low of $427.84 and a 52-week high of $603.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $477.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $515.63.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.42. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Patricia L. Wadors sold 220 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.71, for a total value of $109,936.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 421 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.96, for a total transaction of $208,378.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 409 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $202,438.64. The trade was a 50.72% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 32,943 shares of company stock worth $17,279,568 over the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intuitive Surgical

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Cambient Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambient Family Office LLC now owns 19,030 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $8,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Ground Swell Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 131.5% in the first quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Granite Islands Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 4.9% during the first quarter. Granite Islands Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,181 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 10.3% during the first quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 881 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crown Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 9.6% in the first quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 527 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuitive Surgical this week:

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon's hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive's business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Intuitive Surgical, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Intuitive Surgical wasn't on the list.

While Intuitive Surgical currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here