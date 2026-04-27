Leerink Partners Issues Pessimistic Forecast for HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Stock Price

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA - Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Leerink Partners from $573.00 to $500.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,MarketScreener reports. The firm presently has an "outperform" rating on the stock. Leerink Partners' price target points to a potential upside of 14.50% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $541.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Monday, February 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded HCA Healthcare from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. Mizuho increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $540.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $420.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $521.73.

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HCA Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $436.68 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $505.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $485.81. The company has a market cap of $97.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.36. HCA Healthcare has a one year low of $326.14 and a one year high of $556.52.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $7.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $7.19 by ($0.04). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.89% and a negative return on equity of 295.93%. The firm had revenue of $19.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.45 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. HCA Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.100-31.500 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will post 30.15 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.00, for a total transaction of $2,020,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 44,379 shares of the company's stock, valued at $22,411,395. This represents a 8.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 1,500 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.09, for a total transaction of $747,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 30,003 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,944,194.27. This trade represents a 4.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,214 shares of company stock valued at $7,797,595. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,262,513,000. Life Cycle Investment Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $374,037,000. Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 58.5% during the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,872,133 shares of the company's stock worth $717,214,000 after buying an additional 690,773 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 4,545.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 663,337 shares of the company's stock valued at $309,686,000 after buying an additional 649,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth about $115,530,000. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company's stock.

More HCA Healthcare News

Here are the key news stories impacting HCA Healthcare this week:

Positive Sentiment: Truist cut its price target modestly from $546 to $535 but kept a "buy" rating, implying continuing analyst confidence and a meaningful upside vs. current levels. Article Title

Truist cut its price target modestly from $546 to $535 but kept a "buy" rating, implying continuing analyst confidence and a meaningful upside vs. current levels. Positive Sentiment: HCA management reaffirmed FY2026 guidance and downplayed Q1 volume disruptions, signaling confidence in hitting full-year targets despite headwinds. Article Title

HCA management reaffirmed FY2026 guidance and downplayed Q1 volume disruptions, signaling confidence in hitting full-year targets despite headwinds. Positive Sentiment: HCA continues to expand capacity locally — HCA Florida Gainesville Hospital is preparing to begin serving patients in May, supporting organic growth and local revenue expansion. Article Title

HCA continues to expand capacity locally — HCA Florida Gainesville Hospital is preparing to begin serving patients in May, supporting organic growth and local revenue expansion. Neutral Sentiment: HCA Inc. proposed a public offering of senior notes to raise proceeds for general corporate purposes and possible debt repayment — typical capital markets activity but could slightly change leverage depending on deal sizing and terms. Article Title

HCA Inc. proposed a public offering of senior notes to raise proceeds for general corporate purposes and possible debt repayment — typical capital markets activity but could slightly change leverage depending on deal sizing and terms. Neutral Sentiment: Company projects 2%–3% volume growth while maintaining 2026 outlook, but flags a $600M–$900M headwind tied to ACA/exchange dynamics — growth outlook is intact but offset by payer mix risks. Article Title

Company projects 2%–3% volume growth while maintaining 2026 outlook, but flags a $600M–$900M headwind tied to ACA/exchange dynamics — growth outlook is intact but offset by payer mix risks. Negative Sentiment: Analysts and coverage note a meaningful ACA-related revenue drag — HCA still expects up to a $900M hit from exchange/ACA headwinds, which pressures margins and near-term EPS. Article Title

Analysts and coverage note a meaningful ACA-related revenue drag — HCA still expects up to a $900M hit from exchange/ACA headwinds, which pressures margins and near-term EPS. Negative Sentiment: Deep-dive pieces highlight lower seasonal volumes and a shifting payer mix that weighed on Q1 and investor sentiment, providing context for recent share weakness. Article Title

Deep-dive pieces highlight lower seasonal volumes and a shifting payer mix that weighed on Q1 and investor sentiment, providing context for recent share weakness. Negative Sentiment: Multiple outlets explain why shares slid after Q1 results and commentary — the combination of seasonal softness, payer shifts and ACA exposure is the main driver of negative near-term sentiment. Article Title

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare is a for‑profit operator of healthcare facilities headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. Founded in 1968, the company owns and operates a network of hospitals and related healthcare facilities and has grown through organic expansion and acquisitions to become a large provider of inpatient and outpatient services.

The company's core activities include the operation of acute care hospitals, freestanding surgical and emergency centers, and outpatient clinics. HCA's services encompass inpatient care, surgical services, emergency medicine, diagnostic imaging and laboratory testing, and various outpatient and ambulatory care offerings.

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