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Legacy Education Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGCY) Short Interest Update

Written by MarketBeat
May 1, 2026
Legacy Education logo with Consumer Discretionary background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Short interest rose 13.3% to 59,042 shares as of April 15, representing about 0.6% of the company's stock and a days-to-cover ratio of 1.5.
  • Shares opened at $10.85 on Friday (down 3.8%); the stock has a market cap of $136.82 million, a PE ratio of 17.79, a beta of 2.81, and a 52-week range of $6.25–$14.70 with 50- and 200-day moving averages of $13.04 and $11.02, respectively.
  • Legacy reported quarterly EPS of $0.15 on $19.18 million in revenue, with a return on equity of 19.46% and net margin of 11.02%, and analysts expect roughly $0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by June 1st.

Legacy Education Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGCY - Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 59,042 shares, an increase of 13.3% from the March 31st total of 52,095 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company's stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,638 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Legacy Education Stock Down 3.8%

Shares of LGCY stock opened at $10.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.82 million, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 2.81. Legacy Education has a 52 week low of $6.25 and a 52 week high of $14.70.

Legacy Education (NYSEAMERICAN:LGCY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.18 million for the quarter. Legacy Education had a return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 11.02%. Analysts expect that Legacy Education will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Legacy Education

(Get Free Report)

The Company owns and operates the following career institutions that focus on real-life training by utilizing educational practices in different job markets: High Desert Medical College (“HDMC”), Central Coast College (“CCC”), and Integrity College of Health (“Integrity”). HDMC has three campuses located in Lancaster, California, Bakersfield, California and Temecula, California. HDMC offers the following certificate or degree programs: ultrasound technician (“UT”), vocational nursing (“VN”), VN Associate of Applied Science, Associate Degree of Nursing, nursing assistant, Magnetic Resonance Imaging (“MRI”) Associate of Applied Science, cardiac sonography, pharmacy technician, dental assisting, clinical medical assisting and medical administrative assisting programs (including medical billing and coding programs), veterinary assistant, UT Associate of Applied Science degree, phlebotomy technician and nursing assistant avocational courses, and a number of continuing education programs.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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