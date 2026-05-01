Legacy Education Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGCY) Short Interest Update

Legacy Education Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGCY - Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 59,042 shares, an increase of 13.3% from the March 31st total of 52,095 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company's stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,638 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

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Legacy Education Stock Down 3.8%

Shares of LGCY stock opened at $10.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.82 million, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 2.81. Legacy Education has a 52 week low of $6.25 and a 52 week high of $14.70.

Legacy Education (NYSEAMERICAN:LGCY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.18 million for the quarter. Legacy Education had a return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 11.02%. Analysts expect that Legacy Education will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Legacy Education

The Company owns and operates the following career institutions that focus on real-life training by utilizing educational practices in different job markets: High Desert Medical College (“HDMC”), Central Coast College (“CCC”), and Integrity College of Health (“Integrity”). HDMC has three campuses located in Lancaster, California, Bakersfield, California and Temecula, California. HDMC offers the following certificate or degree programs: ultrasound technician (“UT”), vocational nursing (“VN”), VN Associate of Applied Science, Associate Degree of Nursing, nursing assistant, Magnetic Resonance Imaging (“MRI”) Associate of Applied Science, cardiac sonography, pharmacy technician, dental assisting, clinical medical assisting and medical administrative assisting programs (including medical billing and coding programs), veterinary assistant, UT Associate of Applied Science degree, phlebotomy technician and nursing assistant avocational courses, and a number of continuing education programs.

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