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Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) Reaches New 12-Month High - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
July 27, 2026
Legal & General Group logo with Financial Services background
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Key Points

  • Legal & General Group reached a new 52-week high, trading as high as GBX 302.68 before closing at GBX 298.10 on substantial volume.
  • Analyst sentiment remains mixed: the stock has a consensus “Hold” rating and a consensus price target of GBX 251, despite Berenberg’s “Buy” rating and GBX 308 target.
  • Insiders have recently purchased shares, with 8,519 shares bought over the past three months; insiders collectively own 0.59% of the company.
  • Five stocks we like better than Legal & General Group.

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 302.68 and last traded at GBX 298.10, with a volume of 13516094 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 299.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LGEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Legal & General Group to an "underperform" rating and set a GBX 185 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Legal & General Group from GBX 249 to GBX 251 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 308 price target on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of GBX 251.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Legal & General Group

Legal & General Group Stock Down 0.5%

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 282.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 267.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 59.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,100.04. The firm has a market capitalization of £16.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ric Lewis bought 931 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 253 per share, for a total transaction of £2,355.43. Also, insider Mark Jordy purchased 3,683 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 287 per share, for a total transaction of £10,570.21. In the last three months, insiders have bought 8,519 shares of company stock worth $2,299,198. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company's stock.

Legal & General Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in Legal & General Retirement Institutional (LGRI), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Retail segments. The LGRI segment offers annuity contracts with guaranteed income for a specified time; and longevity insurance products. The LGIM segment offers index fund management; active fixed income funds and liquidity funds; active equity management; solution and liability driven investment; multi-asset funds; corporate pension scheme solutions; and real assets.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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