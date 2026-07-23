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Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average - Should You Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
July 23, 2026
Legal & General Group logo with Financial Services background
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Key Points

  • Legal & General Group shares rose above their 200-day moving average, trading as high as GBX 302.35 and last changing hands at GBX 300.85, up 1.4% on the day.
  • Analyst sentiment is mixed: the stock has an average "Hold" rating with a consensus price target of GBX 251, though targets range from GBX 185 to GBX 308.
  • Insiders have been buying shares, including recent purchases by Mark Jordy and Ric Lewis, with insiders acquiring 8,519 shares over the last 90 days.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Legal & General Group.

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN - Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 266.67 and traded as high as GBX 302.35. Legal & General Group shares last traded at GBX 300.85, with a volume of 16,425,861 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LGEN shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 249 to GBX 251 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 308 price objective on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Legal & General Group to an "underperform" rating and set a GBX 185 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of GBX 251.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Legal & General Group

Legal & General Group Trading Up 1.4%

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 280.61 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 266.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,100.04, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 59.08. The stock has a market cap of £16.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Mark Jordy bought 3,683 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 287 per share, with a total value of £10,570.21. Also, insider Ric Lewis acquired 931 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 253 per share, with a total value of £2,355.43. Insiders acquired a total of 8,519 shares of company stock valued at $2,299,198 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company's stock.

About Legal & General Group

(Get Free Report)

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in Legal & General Retirement Institutional (LGRI), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Retail segments. The LGRI segment offers annuity contracts with guaranteed income for a specified time; and longevity insurance products. The LGIM segment offers index fund management; active fixed income funds and liquidity funds; active equity management; solution and liability driven investment; multi-asset funds; corporate pension scheme solutions; and real assets.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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