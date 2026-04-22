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Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Rating Lowered to "Strong Sell" at Zacks Research

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
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Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY - Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Zacks Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Legal & General Group Price Performance

Shares of LGGNY stock opened at $18.07 on Monday. Legal & General Group has a 52-week low of $15.25 and a 52-week high of $18.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.01.

About Legal & General Group

(Get Free Report)

Legal & General Group is a London‑headquartered multinational financial services company with roots dating back to the 19th century. The firm provides a range of life insurance, retirement and protection products alongside savings and workplace pension solutions. Over its history it has expanded beyond traditional insurance into asset management and long‑term investment activities aimed at serving both individual and institutional clients.

Core operations include life assurance, annuities and pension de‑risking for corporate clients, together with retail and workplace pension provision.

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Analyst Recommendations for Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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