Leggett & Platt (LEG) Expected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG - Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.29 per share and revenue of $982.8630 million for the quarter. Parties may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, July 31, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $918.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $946.79 million. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The business's quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts expect Leggett & Platt to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts: Sign Up

Leggett & Platt Stock Performance

NYSE:LEG opened at $10.71 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.00. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Leggett & Platt has a 52 week low of $7.86 and a 52 week high of $13.00.

Leggett & Platt Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. Leggett & Platt's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.42%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Leggett & Platt

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LEG. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,122,330 shares of the company's stock worth $12,346,000 after purchasing an additional 283,342 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Leggett & Platt by 299.2% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 282,267 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,105,000 after buying an additional 211,555 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 53,704 shares of the company's stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 22,582 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the 4th quarter worth about $758,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the 4th quarter worth about $533,000. 64.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on LEG shares. Weiss Ratings raised Leggett & Platt from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Leggett & Platt from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Leggett & Platt from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Leggett & Platt has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $11.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on LEG

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Inc is a diversified manufacturer specializing in the design, engineering and production of a wide range of engineered components and products. The company's offerings span several end markets, including residential bedding, commercial and residential furniture, automotive seating and interiors, aerospace applications and industrial products. By integrating product design with proprietary manufacturing processes, Leggett & Platt serves as a key supplier to both original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket distributors.

The company's core product lines include coil springs and support systems for mattresses and furniture, adjustable bed mechanisms, engineered components such as extruded and formed metal products, and specialty foam and bedding products.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Leggett & Platt, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Leggett & Platt wasn't on the list.

While Leggett & Platt currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here