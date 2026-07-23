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LeGrand (LGRDY) Expected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Written by MarketBeat
July 23, 2026
LeGrand logo with Computer and Technology background
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LeGrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY - Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its resultson Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.3583 per share and revenue of $3.1758 billion for the quarter.

LeGrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). LeGrand had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 13.29%.The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.90 billion. On average, analysts expect LeGrand to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

LeGrand Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS LGRDY opened at $31.24 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.08. LeGrand has a fifty-two week low of $28.73 and a fifty-two week high of $37.91. The company has a market capitalization of $40.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on LGRDY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "hold" rating on shares of LeGrand in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Research downgraded LeGrand from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Evercore raised LeGrand to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of LeGrand in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays raised LeGrand from an "overweight" rating to an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LeGrand has an average rating of "Hold".

View Our Latest Report on LGRDY

LeGrand Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Legrand OTCMKTS: LGRDY is a French multinational that designs, manufactures and distributes electrical and digital building infrastructure solutions. The company's product portfolio spans wiring devices such as switches and outlets, cable management and trunking systems, power distribution and protection equipment, lighting control and energy management systems, as well as solutions for data centers and building automation. Its offerings are positioned for new construction and retrofit projects in residential, commercial, industrial and institutional buildings.

Legrand supplies both branded products and integrated systems to electrical contractors, distributors, installers and original equipment manufacturers.

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Earnings History for LeGrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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