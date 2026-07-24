LeGrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

LeGrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY - Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 5,184 shares, a drop of 95.9% from the June 30th total of 127,837 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 260,035 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LGRDY shares. Barclays raised LeGrand from an "overweight" rating to an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Evercore raised LeGrand to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of LeGrand in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "hold" rating on shares of LeGrand in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of LeGrand from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold".

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LeGrand Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of OTCMKTS:LGRDY traded down $0.43 on Friday, reaching $30.33. 134,950 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,386. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $33.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.06. LeGrand has a 52 week low of $28.73 and a 52 week high of $37.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

LeGrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). LeGrand had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LeGrand will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LeGrand Company Profile

Legrand OTCMKTS: LGRDY is a French multinational that designs, manufactures and distributes electrical and digital building infrastructure solutions. The company's product portfolio spans wiring devices such as switches and outlets, cable management and trunking systems, power distribution and protection equipment, lighting control and energy management systems, as well as solutions for data centers and building automation. Its offerings are positioned for new construction and retrofit projects in residential, commercial, industrial and institutional buildings.

Legrand supplies both branded products and integrated systems to electrical contractors, distributors, installers and original equipment manufacturers.

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