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Leisure Stocks To Watch Now - April 16th

Written by MarketBeat
April 16, 2026
Carnival logo with Consumer Discretionary background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Carnival (CCL), Royal Caribbean (RCL), and Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) are MarketBeat’s leisure stocks to watch today, selected because they had the highest dollar trading volume among leisure names in recent days.
  • Leisure stocks are consumer discretionary/cyclical plays whose performance is highly sensitive to economic conditions, consumer confidence, seasonality, and shifts in travel and entertainment demand.
  • MarketBeat provides updated research reports on each ticker (CCL, RCL, NCLH) and related featured stories for investors seeking deeper analysis.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Carnival, Royal Caribbean Cruises, and Norwegian Cruise Line are the three Leisure stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Leisure stocks are shares of companies that provide recreational goods and services—such as travel and hospitality (airlines, hotels, cruise lines), casinos, restaurants, amusement parks, and entertainment firms—whose revenues depend on discretionary consumer spending. For investors, they are typically grouped with consumer discretionary/cyclical stocks because their performance is sensitive to economic conditions, consumer confidence, seasonality, and shifts in travel and entertainment demand. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Leisure stocks within the last several days.

Carnival (CCL)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CCL

Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RCL

Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NCLH

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Carnival Right Now?

Before you consider Carnival, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Carnival wasn't on the list.

While Carnival currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

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