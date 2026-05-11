LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Insider Trent Kamke Sells 2,928 Shares

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT - Get Free Report) insider Trent Kamke sold 2,928 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $313,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 3,749 shares in the company, valued at $401,143. The trade was a 43.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

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LeMaitre Vascular Stock Performance

Shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock traded down $6.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $101.64. The company's stock had a trading volume of 410,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,885. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 12.20 and a current ratio of 14.32. The business's fifty day moving average price is $110.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.60. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a one year low of $78.35 and a one year high of $118.01.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $66.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.67 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 24.35%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. LeMaitre Vascular has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.930-3.080 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.790-0.840 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

LeMaitre Vascular Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. LeMaitre Vascular's dividend payout ratio is 36.90%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LeMaitre Vascular

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,622,033 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $131,547,000 after purchasing an additional 21,946 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,476,813 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $161,224,000 after purchasing an additional 51,825 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 940,140 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $76,245,000 after purchasing an additional 111,193 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 806,993 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $65,447,000 after purchasing an additional 6,130 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 732,331 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $59,392,000 after purchasing an additional 40,065 shares during the period. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Weiss Ratings cut LeMaitre Vascular from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Wednesday. Barrington Research upped their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen raised LeMaitre Vascular from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $117.00 price target (up from $108.00) on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Thursday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $112.60.

View Our Latest Analysis on LMAT

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc is a specialty medical device company focused on the development, manufacture and marketing of products for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts, the company's offerings include a broad portfolio of vascular surgical instruments, grafts, patches, catheters and embolic protection devices. LeMaitre's product lines address key areas such as arterial reconstruction, endovascular repair and vascular access, serving the needs of cardiovascular surgeons and interventional specialists.

Founded in 1983 by George D.

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