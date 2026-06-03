LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Receives Outperform Rating from Barrington Research

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "outperform" rating reissued by stock analysts at Barrington Research in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $120.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier's stock. Barrington Research's price target points to a potential upside of 29.21% from the stock's previous close.

LMAT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Roth Mkm reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $117.00 target price (up from $108.00) on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Citizens Jmp boosted their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. Weiss Ratings raised shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Freedom Capital upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LeMaitre Vascular currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $112.60.

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LeMaitre Vascular Trading Up 1.4%

NASDAQ:LMAT traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $92.87. The stock had a trading volume of 30,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,043. LeMaitre Vascular has a one year low of $79.00 and a one year high of $118.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 12.20 and a current ratio of 14.32. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.54. The business's 50 day moving average is $106.84 and its 200-day moving average is $95.71.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 24.35% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $66.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $66.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. LeMaitre Vascular has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.930-3.080 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.790-0.840 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LeMaitre Vascular will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at LeMaitre Vascular

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 2,928 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $313,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 3,749 shares of the company's stock, valued at $401,143. This represents a 43.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bridget A. Ross sold 5,044 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.10, for a total value of $560,388.40. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,942 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $437,956.20. This trade represents a 56.13% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,453 shares of company stock valued at $5,906,174. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of LeMaitre Vascular

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LMAT. Congress Asset Management Co. lifted its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 732,331 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $59,392,000 after buying an additional 40,065 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the third quarter valued at about $6,056,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 243,709 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $19,765,000 after acquiring an additional 13,692 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular during the fourth quarter worth about $1,130,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 2,240.5% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 398,069 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $32,283,000 after purchasing an additional 381,061 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company's stock.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc is a specialty medical device company focused on the development, manufacture and marketing of products for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts, the company's offerings include a broad portfolio of vascular surgical instruments, grafts, patches, catheters and embolic protection devices. LeMaitre's product lines address key areas such as arterial reconstruction, endovascular repair and vascular access, serving the needs of cardiovascular surgeons and interventional specialists.

Founded in 1983 by George D.

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