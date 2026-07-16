LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average - Should You Sell?

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT - Get Free Report)'s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $98.26 and traded as high as $100.85. LeMaitre Vascular shares last traded at $99.79, with a volume of 224,599 shares changing hands.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings cut shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Research downgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citizens Jmp boosted their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Freedom Capital upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $112.60.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 36.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 12.20 and a current ratio of 14.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.22 and a 200-day moving average of $98.26.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $66.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $66.67 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 24.35%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. LeMaitre Vascular has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.930-3.080 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.790-0.840 EPS. Research analysts forecast that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

LeMaitre Vascular Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. LeMaitre Vascular's dividend payout ratio is currently 36.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 2,928 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $313,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 3,749 shares of the company's stock, valued at $401,143. This trade represents a 43.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 27,881 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.69, for a total transaction of $3,030,385.89. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,430,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,428,765.11. This represents a 1.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 54,453 shares of company stock worth $5,906,174 in the last quarter. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LMAT. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 425.6% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 226 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LeMaitre Vascular in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 250.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 557 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in LeMaitre Vascular during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 727 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc is a specialty medical device company focused on the development, manufacture and marketing of products for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts, the company's offerings include a broad portfolio of vascular surgical instruments, grafts, patches, catheters and embolic protection devices. LeMaitre's product lines address key areas such as arterial reconstruction, endovascular repair and vascular access, serving the needs of cardiovascular surgeons and interventional specialists.

Founded in 1983 by George D.

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