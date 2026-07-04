LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Upgraded to "Buy" at Wall Street Zen

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT - Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Weiss Ratings cut shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citizens Jmp lifted their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LeMaitre Vascular presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $112.60.

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LeMaitre Vascular Stock Performance

Shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock opened at $102.88 on Friday. LeMaitre Vascular has a fifty-two week low of $79.00 and a fifty-two week high of $118.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 12.20 and a current ratio of 14.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.79 and a 200 day moving average of $97.19.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $66.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $66.67 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 24.35%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. LeMaitre Vascular has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.930-3.080 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.790-0.840 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LeMaitre Vascular will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at LeMaitre Vascular

In other news, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 2,928 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $313,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $401,143. This represents a 43.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bridget A. Ross sold 5,044 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.10, for a total transaction of $560,388.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,942 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $437,956.20. This trade represents a 56.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 54,453 shares of company stock valued at $5,906,174 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of LeMaitre Vascular

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 425.6% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 226 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LeMaitre Vascular in the first quarter worth about $32,000. MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in LeMaitre Vascular in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 250.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 557 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc is a specialty medical device company focused on the development, manufacture and marketing of products for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts, the company's offerings include a broad portfolio of vascular surgical instruments, grafts, patches, catheters and embolic protection devices. LeMaitre's product lines address key areas such as arterial reconstruction, endovascular repair and vascular access, serving the needs of cardiovascular surgeons and interventional specialists.

Founded in 1983 by George D.

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