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LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Written by MarketBeat
April 27, 2026
LendingClub logo with Financial Services background
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Key Points

  • LendingClub reported EPS of $0.44, beating consensus by $0.06, and updated FY2026 guidance to 1.650–1.800 EPS with Q2 2026 guidance of 0.400–0.450 EPS.
  • Shares fell 1.7% to $17.17 on Monday on heavy volume (6.5M vs. avg 2.14M); the stock has a market cap of $1.98B, a P/E of 14.93, and a 52-week range of $9.00–$21.67.
  • Analysts hold a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” with a $22 price target amid mixed rating changes, while insiders sold a small stake and institutional investors own about 74.08% of the company.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC - Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The credit services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06, Zacks reports. LendingClub had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 9.47%. LendingClub updated its FY 2026 guidance to 1.650-1.800 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance to 0.400-0.450 EPS.

LendingClub Stock Down 1.7%

LendingClub stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.17. 6,505,147 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,138,207. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.95. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $15.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.18. LendingClub has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $21.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LC shares. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of LendingClub from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, February 15th. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Zacks Research lowered shares of LendingClub from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LendingClub

Insider Buying and Selling

In other LendingClub news, Director Erin Selleck sold 2,390 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $36,949.40. Following the transaction, the director owned 78,767 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,217,737.82. This trade represents a 2.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.31% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LendingClub

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creek Drive Management Group LLC acquired a new position in LendingClub during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,724,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in LendingClub during the 4th quarter valued at about $413,000. Regal Partners Ltd acquired a new position in LendingClub during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,112,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in LendingClub in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,580,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in shares of LendingClub by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 15,676 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 4,786 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.08% of the company's stock.

About LendingClub

(Get Free Report)

LendingClub Corporation operates an online lending marketplace that connects borrowers seeking personal and small business credit with individual and institutional investors. The platform leverages technology to streamline the loan application and underwriting process, offering unsecured personal loans, auto refinancing, and small business loans. In addition to lending products, LendingClub provides high-yield savings accounts and certificates of deposit through its banking charter, following its acquisition of Radius Bank in 2021.

Founded in 2006 by Renaud Laplanche, LendingClub pioneered peer-to-peer lending in the United States, helping to democratize access to credit and investment opportunities.

Featured Stories

Earnings History for LendingClub (NYSE:LC)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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