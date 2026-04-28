LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC - Get Free Report)'s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $17.18, but opened at $18.33. LendingClub shares last traded at $17.64, with a volume of 825,578 shares.

The credit services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $252.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.96 million. LendingClub had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 13.58%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. LendingClub has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.650-1.800 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.400-0.450 EPS.

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LendingClub News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting LendingClub this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LC. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Stephens restated an "overweight" rating and set a $22.50 price objective (up from $21.00) on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Monday, December 29th. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Research cut LendingClub from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $23.07.

Read Our Latest Report on LC

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Erin Selleck sold 2,390 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $36,949.40. Following the sale, the director owned 78,767 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,217,737.82. The trade was a 2.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.31% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of LendingClub

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in LendingClub by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,697,333 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $221,547,000 after buying an additional 516,542 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in LendingClub by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,960,550 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $120,921,000 after buying an additional 1,261,861 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in LendingClub in the 4th quarter valued at $63,580,000. Azora Capital LP boosted its stake in LendingClub by 258.2% in the 3rd quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 2,391,190 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $36,322,000 after buying an additional 1,723,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in LendingClub by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,071,137 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $31,461,000 after buying an additional 334,914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.08% of the company's stock.

LendingClub Trading Up 2.5%

The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.24 and a 200 day moving average of $17.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 1.95.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corporation operates an online lending marketplace that connects borrowers seeking personal and small business credit with individual and institutional investors. The platform leverages technology to streamline the loan application and underwriting process, offering unsecured personal loans, auto refinancing, and small business loans. In addition to lending products, LendingClub provides high-yield savings accounts and certificates of deposit through its banking charter, following its acquisition of Radius Bank in 2021.

Founded in 2006 by Renaud Laplanche, LendingClub pioneered peer-to-peer lending in the United States, helping to democratize access to credit and investment opportunities.

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