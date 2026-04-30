LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Zacks Research

LendingClub (NYSE:LC - Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Zacks Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Monday, December 29th. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of LendingClub from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, February 15th. Stephens restated an "overweight" rating and set a $22.50 price target (up from $21.00) on shares of LendingClub in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of LendingClub in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $23.07.

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LendingClub Stock Down 1.9%

LendingClub stock opened at $16.55 on Tuesday. LendingClub has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $21.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.95.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. LendingClub had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $252.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The company's revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. LendingClub has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.650-1.800 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.400-0.450 EPS. Equities analysts expect that LendingClub will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at LendingClub

In related news, Director Erin Selleck sold 2,390 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $36,949.40. Following the sale, the director directly owned 78,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,737.82. This represents a 2.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.31% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of LendingClub

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in LendingClub in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in LendingClub in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in LendingClub in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in LendingClub by 343.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,030 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in LendingClub by 1,435.4% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842 shares in the last quarter. 74.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corporation operates an online lending marketplace that connects borrowers seeking personal and small business credit with individual and institutional investors. The platform leverages technology to streamline the loan application and underwriting process, offering unsecured personal loans, auto refinancing, and small business loans. In addition to lending products, LendingClub provides high-yield savings accounts and certificates of deposit through its banking charter, following its acquisition of Radius Bank in 2021.

Founded in 2006 by Renaud Laplanche, LendingClub pioneered peer-to-peer lending in the United States, helping to democratize access to credit and investment opportunities.

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