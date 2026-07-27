LendingClub Q2 Earnings Call Highlights

Happen Inc. reported second-quarter results marked by higher loan originations, record pre-tax income and continued credit outperformance, while also outlining plans to expand its product set and newly launched Happen Bank brand.

Chief Executive Officer Scott Sanborn said loan originations increased 29% from a year earlier to $3.1 billion, while pre-tax income reached a record $76 million. Return on tangible common equity rose to nearly 16%.

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“We’re growing and growing profitably despite the adverse rate environment,” Sanborn said, citing loan demand, credit performance, marketplace activity and growth in banking products.

Originations, Revenue and Profitability

Chief Financial Officer Drew LaBenne said second-quarter originations exceeded the high end of the company’s guidance range. Net interest income increased 16% to a record $179 million, supported by a larger portfolio of interest-earning assets and lower funding costs. Total revenue rose 6% to $263 million.

Non-interest income was $84 million, up 10% sequentially but down 11% from a year earlier. LaBenne said the year-over-year comparison was affected by Happen’s move to fair-value accounting in 2026. Under the new approach, origination fees are recognized immediately, while credit performance is reflected through fair-value adjustments rather than provision expense.

Origination fees rose 87% year over year to $164 million. Total fair-value markdowns were $121 million, compared with $89 million in the first quarter, reflecting higher originations, growth in loans carried at fair value and higher benchmark rates during the period.

Happen reported a pre-tax profit margin of 28.8%, pre-tax income of $76 million, and diluted earnings per share of $0.50. Diluted EPS was up 52% from a year earlier and above the company’s prior guidance range, LaBenne said. Tangible book value per share increased to $12.89.

Total expenses rose 28% year over year to $198 million, primarily due to higher marketing spending. Marketing expense increased by about $7 million sequentially, though marketing as a percentage of originations improved to 2% as the company emphasized more efficient acquisition channels.

Credit Performance and Marketplace Demand

Management said credit quality remained a central differentiator. The company reported an approximately $11 million provision benefit, reflecting observed and projected performance in its portfolio under the current expected credit loss framework.

The net charge-off ratio for the held-for-investment portfolio improved to 3.2% from 3.8% a year earlier. LaBenne said charge-off ratios are expected to rise toward longer-term target levels as the portfolio matures, though the ultimate portfolio mix will also matter as lower-loss products grow.

Sanborn said Happen has continued to outperform its competitive set on credit by more than 40%, which has supported loan investor demand. Marketplace volume grew 20% year over year, with participation from existing and new investors. Loan sale prices remained stable when adjusted for changes in benchmark rates, management said.

LaBenne said investor demand exceeded the company’s current capacity to supply loans while meeting its balance-sheet objectives. Happen sells personal loans through its marketplace, while home-improvement, auto and major-purchase finance loans are being retained on the balance sheet.

New Brand, Products and AI Efforts

During the quarter, the company officially introduced the Happen Bank brand. Sanborn said the rebranding is intended to reflect a broader role in consumers’ financial lives, with a focus on what the company calls the “motivated middle”: high-FICO, higher-income and digitally engaged consumers managing their finances actively.

The company highlighted growth in its LevelUp checking and savings products. New LevelUp Checking accounts opened in the second quarter were four times the prior-year level, with borrowers accounting for more than half of new accounts. Borrowers represented 20% of new LevelUp Savings accounts opened year to date, according to Sanborn.

Happen also began originating home-improvement loans during the quarter. Sanborn said the product is still in an early phase, with the company adding a second partner near the end of the quarter and expecting more partners over time. Management expects home-improvement loans, which target higher-FICO and higher-income homeowners, to generate returns similar to the personal-loan portfolio.

Management also described expanded use of artificial intelligence across the business. Sanborn said roughly 90% of employees regularly use the company’s AI infrastructure. In the call center, Happen operated with 10% fewer employees year over year despite nearly 30% loan-volume growth. Its AI member-service agent, Penny, resolved 30% more calls than the prior system, while AI servicing tools contributed to a 65% reduction in after-call work and a 10% decline in average call time, he said.

Updated Outlook

For the full year, Happen raised the lower end of its originations outlook and now expects $12.2 billion to $12.6 billion in loan originations. The company increased its diluted EPS target to $1.80 to $1.90.

For the third quarter, Happen expects originations of $3.2 billion to $3.35 billion and diluted EPS of $0.43 to $0.48. LaBenne said the wider origination range accounts for the operational complexity associated with the brand transition.

The company ended the quarter with $12.5 billion in assets and $10.8 billion in deposits, up 16% and 18%, respectively, from a year earlier. Happen had $2.1 billion of notional balances in caps and interest-rate swaps at quarter-end. It also said it had used $50 million of its $100 million share-repurchase authorization to buy about 3 million shares through the second quarter.

About LendingClub (NYSE:LC)

LendingClub Corporation operates an online lending marketplace that connects borrowers seeking personal and small business credit with individual and institutional investors. The platform leverages technology to streamline the loan application and underwriting process, offering unsecured personal loans, auto refinancing, and small business loans. In addition to lending products, LendingClub provides high-yield savings accounts and certificates of deposit through its banking charter, following its acquisition of Radius Bank in 2021.

Founded in 2006 by Renaud Laplanche, LendingClub pioneered peer-to-peer lending in the United States, helping to democratize access to credit and investment opportunities.

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