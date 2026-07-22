LendingTree (TREE) Expected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE - Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 29th. Analysts expect LendingTree to announce earnings of $1.36 per share and revenue of $315.5620 million for the quarter. Parties can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $319.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.32 million. LendingTree had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 15.02%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. On average, analysts expect LendingTree to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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LendingTree Stock Down 1.9%

NASDAQ TREE opened at $43.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock's 50 day moving average is $39.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.38. The company has a market capitalization of $603.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 2.00. LendingTree has a 1-year low of $32.65 and a 1-year high of $77.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen cut LendingTree from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of LendingTree in a report on Friday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of LendingTree from $70.00 to $58.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Truist Financial set a $78.00 target price on shares of LendingTree in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of LendingTree in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, LendingTree has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $66.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TREE

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LendingTree

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 1,747.8% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 546,536 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $20,260,000 after purchasing an additional 516,958 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in LendingTree by 1,163.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 263,835 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $17,078,000 after buying an additional 242,947 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in LendingTree by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 254,557 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $13,515,000 after buying an additional 3,297 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in LendingTree by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 244,954 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $13,005,000 after buying an additional 10,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in LendingTree by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 169,982 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $9,024,000 after buying an additional 24,737 shares during the last quarter. 68.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LendingTree

LendingTree, Inc operates an online marketplace that connects consumers with a network of lenders and financial service providers. Through its platform, borrowers can compare loan offers for mortgages, home equity loans, personal loans, student loans, auto loans and small business financing. The company also offers tools for comparing credit cards and deposit accounts, allowing users to research rates and terms from a range of providers in one place.

Founded in 1996 by Doug Lebda, LendingTree pioneered the comparison-shopping model for consumer credit products.

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