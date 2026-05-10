Lennox International, Inc. (NYSE:LII) Receives Average Recommendation of "Hold" from Brokerages

Shares of Lennox International, Inc. (NYSE:LII - Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of "Hold" from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $575.4615.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Lennox International from $600.00 to $597.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Lennox International from $630.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Lennox International from $480.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, William Blair restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Lennox International in a report on Thursday, March 5th.

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Key Stories Impacting Lennox International

Here are the key news stories impacting Lennox International this week:

Positive Sentiment: Several analysts nudged near-term earnings expectations higher, including upgrades to some 2026 and 2027 EPS estimates. That suggests continued confidence in Lennox’s HVAC demand and margin outlook, which is supportive for the stock. MarketBeat LII coverage

Several analysts nudged near-term earnings expectations higher, including upgrades to some 2026 and 2027 EPS estimates. That suggests continued confidence in Lennox’s HVAC demand and margin outlook, which is supportive for the stock. Neutral Sentiment: The company recently posted solid quarterly results, beating EPS and revenue estimates and reaffirming FY2026 guidance. Those results are a positive backdrop, but they were already known before this latest trading activity. SEC filing

The company recently posted solid quarterly results, beating EPS and revenue estimates and reaffirming FY2026 guidance. Those results are a positive backdrop, but they were already known before this latest trading activity. Negative Sentiment: CAO Chris Kosel sold 971 shares at an average price of $544.80, totaling about $529,000, and reduced his direct stake by 47.11%. Investors often view insider selling as a mild negative signal, even when it may be for personal reasons. SEC filing

CAO Chris Kosel sold 971 shares at an average price of $544.80, totaling about $529,000, and reduced his direct stake by 47.11%. Investors often view insider selling as a mild negative signal, even when it may be for personal reasons. Negative Sentiment: Some analysts also trimmed certain future earnings estimates, which can temper enthusiasm and suggest slightly less upside than previously expected. MarketBeat LII coverage

Insider Transactions at Lennox International

In related news, Director Shane D. Wall sold 100 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.01, for a total value of $54,001.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,205 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,190,722.05. This trade represents a 4.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Chris Kosel sold 971 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.80, for a total value of $529,000.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 1,090 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $593,832. This trade represents a 47.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 9.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lennox International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Lennox International by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 203,539 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $98,835,000 after purchasing an additional 18,901 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 85,096 shares of the construction company's stock worth $45,043,000 after buying an additional 13,281 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Lennox International by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 67,766 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $35,873,000 after buying an additional 2,276 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lennox International by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 66,080 shares of the construction company's stock worth $34,980,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Lennox International by 78.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,797 shares of the construction company's stock worth $26,361,000 after acquiring an additional 24,893 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.07% of the company's stock.

Lennox International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LII opened at $521.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.22. Lennox International has a 1 year low of $434.06 and a 1 year high of $689.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $496.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $502.91.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.19. Lennox International had a return on equity of 73.27% and a net margin of 14.89%.The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.63 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Lennox International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 23.500-25.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lennox International will post 24.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lennox International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. Lennox International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.40%.

About Lennox International

Lennox International Inc is a global manufacturer of climate control products and services, principally serving residential and commercial heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) markets. The company designs, engineers and produces a range of products including furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, air handlers, packaged rooftop units and related controls and indoor air quality equipment. Lennox also supplies aftermarket parts and accessories and supports its product lines with technical service, training and warranty programs for dealer and distribution partners.

Originally founded in 1895 by Dave Lennox, the company has grown from its early roots into a multinational business with operations concentrated in North America and a presence in other international markets.

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