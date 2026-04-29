Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Lennox International (NYSE:LII - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 23.500-25.000 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 24.180. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $560.00 to $480.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $667.00 to $600.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $563.00 to $534.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $630.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $563.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LII

Lennox International Price Performance

LII stock opened at $497.01 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $499.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $502.83. The company has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.21. Lennox International has a 52-week low of $434.06 and a 52-week high of $689.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.65 by ($4.30). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Lennox International had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 80.23%. Lennox International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 23.500-25.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lennox International will post 24.25 EPS for the current year.

Lennox International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Lennox International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.38%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Shane D. Wall sold 100 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.01, for a total transaction of $54,001.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,205 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,190,722.05. This trade represents a 4.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Todd J. Teske sold 700 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.45, for a total transaction of $373,415.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,881 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,670,669.45. The trade was a 9.23% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,054 shares of company stock valued at $563,687. Insiders own 9.80% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lennox International

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Lennox International by 6.1% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,533 shares of the construction company's stock worth $27,821,000 after buying an additional 2,785 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Lennox International by 296.0% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 71,815 shares of the construction company's stock worth $41,168,000 after buying an additional 53,679 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Lennox International by 111.1% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 18,659 shares of the construction company's stock worth $10,696,000 after buying an additional 9,818 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury raised its stake in Lennox International by 75.2% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 7,082 shares of the construction company's stock worth $4,060,000 after buying an additional 3,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in Lennox International during the second quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 67.07% of the company's stock.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International Inc is a global manufacturer of climate control products and services, principally serving residential and commercial heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) markets. The company designs, engineers and produces a range of products including furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, air handlers, packaged rooftop units and related controls and indoor air quality equipment. Lennox also supplies aftermarket parts and accessories and supports its product lines with technical service, training and warranty programs for dealer and distribution partners.

Originally founded in 1895 by Dave Lennox, the company has grown from its early roots into a multinational business with operations concentrated in North America and a presence in other international markets.

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