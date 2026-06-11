Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Shares Down 4.2% - Time to Sell?

Lennox International, Inc. (NYSE:LII - Get Free Report)'s share price dropped 4.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $508.65 and last traded at $507.0790. Approximately 5,764 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 468,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $529.04.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

LII has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Lennox International from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Lennox International from $630.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Lennox International from $485.00 to $579.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Lennox International from $600.00 to $597.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Lennox International from $480.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $575.46.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LII

Lennox International Trading Down 0.2%

The stock has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.18. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $498.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $505.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Lennox International had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 73.27%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.63 earnings per share. Lennox International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 23.500-25.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lennox International, Inc. will post 24.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lennox International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is a positive change from Lennox International's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Lennox International's payout ratio is currently 24.48%.

Insider Activity at Lennox International

In other news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 971 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.80, for a total transaction of $529,000.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 1,090 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $593,832. This represents a 47.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.80% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lennox International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. QV Investors Inc. increased its position in shares of Lennox International by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 7,784 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $3,780,000 after buying an additional 2,695 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lennox International during the third quarter valued at about $4,151,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Lennox International during the third quarter valued at about $20,847,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Lennox International by 50.0% during the third quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 6,000 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $3,176,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lennox International during the fourth quarter valued at about $519,000. 67.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lennox International

Lennox International Inc is a global manufacturer of climate control products and services, principally serving residential and commercial heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) markets. The company designs, engineers and produces a range of products including furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, air handlers, packaged rooftop units and related controls and indoor air quality equipment. Lennox also supplies aftermarket parts and accessories and supports its product lines with technical service, training and warranty programs for dealer and distribution partners.

Originally founded in 1895 by Dave Lennox, the company has grown from its early roots into a multinational business with operations concentrated in North America and a presence in other international markets.

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