Lennox International Q1 Earnings Call Highlights

Lennox International NYSE: LII reported first-quarter 2026 revenue of $1.1 billion, up 6% year over year, as management pointed to improving channel conditions and continued strength in its commercial business. CEO Alok Maskara said the company saw “growth initiatives gained traction and channel conditions stabilized,” though profitability was pressured by manufacturing under-absorption tied to production cuts and inventory normalization efforts.

Segment margin was 14.4% in the quarter, down 130 basis points, which Maskara attributed primarily to “the impact of factory under absorption.” Operating cash flow was $16 million, and adjusted earnings per share was $3.35. The company reaffirmed its full-year adjusted EPS guidance range of $23.50 to $25.00.

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Management sees stabilization in residential, record performance in commercial

In Home Comfort Solutions (HCS), Maskara said industry conditions “began to stabilize as expected.” He said the one-step channel remained pressured by weak new home construction, while sentiment improved in the two-step channel as distributors began restocking ahead of summer.

CFO Michael Quenzer said HCS revenue declined 10% year over year. He attributed a 2% contribution from M&A, while organic revenue declined 12%. Quenzer said one-step revenue was down about 10% and two-step down about 15%, with organic sales volumes down 21%—an improvement from a 32% decline in the fourth quarter of 2025. Quenzer also cited “mix and price realization” as a positive factor, driven primarily by the full conversion to new R-454B products, while product costs were a $23 million headwind due to materials inflation and under-absorption from lower production.

In Building Climate Solutions (BCS), management highlighted strong execution and demand from emergency replacement and national accounts. Maskara said “emergency replacement momentum and disciplined execution contributed to record quarterly performance.” Quenzer reported organic sales up 26%, M&A growth up 12%, and profit margins expanding 300 basis points. Volumes rose 17%, and price/mix added 9% revenue growth driven by the full transition of light commercial products to R-454B refrigerant.

During Q&A, Maskara credited BCS performance to a combination of factors including productivity from a new factory, progress in emergency replacement with inventory positioned across the U.S., and improved stability at the Stuttgart operation supporting national accounts. He also said service and refrigeration businesses within BCS continued to perform strongly, noting refrigeration “continues to set records both in growth and profitability.”

Under-absorption pressure tied to production cuts and inventory normalization

Quenzer said manufacturing under-absorption was a key profit headwind, noting that “if inventory levels normalize, the segment profit was negatively impacted by approximately $50 million of manufacturing costs under absorption,” while later clarifying in Q&A that under-absorption was $15 million in the first quarter. He said Lennox reduced production about 30% in Q1, and some absorption headwinds would continue into Q2, but he expects inventory normalization to be largely complete by the end of the second quarter.

Maskara emphasized the margin decline was driven by under-absorption rather than an inability to offset inflation. “We were able to offset inflation with and volume with pricing and efficiency,” he said, adding that as under-absorption becomes less of an issue, management expects margins to “go back to normal.”

Inflation, tariffs, and pricing actions shape updated revenue outlook

Management discussed rising costs from commodities, components, fuel, and tariffs, including newly announced Section 232 tariffs. Quenzer said the company is now expecting cost inflation of about 5% versus the prior expectation of 2%. He cited spot market moves since the prior guidance update, including aluminum up 25%, steel up 20% to 25%, diesel up 50%, and copper up 10% to 15%, adding that hedging and fixed contracts “delay some of that.”

Quenzer said that due to Lennox’s move to FIFO accounting, the company does not expect income statement impact from the new tariff rules until the third quarter. He also said both the cost and price impacts are expected to fall predominantly in the second half, with a price increase announced earlier in the week expected to begin showing partial impact later in the second quarter.

While adjusted EPS guidance was reaffirmed at $23.50 to $25.00, Quenzer said full-year revenue is now expected to grow about 8%, up from prior guidance of 6% to 7%. He attributed the increase to “modestly higher mix and price,” reflecting the recent pricing actions, annual price increases implemented earlier in the year, and carryover benefit from 2025 regulatory mix. Segment revenue expectations were updated to HCS growth of 4% (from 2%) and BCS growth of approximately 16%.

In response to analyst questions about competitive dynamics and price elasticity, Maskara said broad-based inflation impacts the industry and that the company does not see the cost environment putting Lennox at a competitive disadvantage. He added that Lennox took pricing “quite thoughtfully” and remains focused on not being “disadvantaged on share.”

Cash flow improves, capex remains focused on innovation and systems

Free cash flow in the first quarter was a $39 million use of cash, improving from a $61 million use in the prior-year quarter. Quenzer said that adjusting for approximately $30 million of higher capital expenditures year over year, operating cash flow improved by $52 million, helped by inventory growth of $60 million this quarter versus $210 million in the prior-year period.

Quenzer said inventory build focused on parts and specific SKUs to support fulfillment during the upcoming peak season, and the company expects inventories to moderate in the second half of the year. Management also reiterated a capital spending plan of approximately $250 million in 2026 to support priorities including innovation and training centers, digital capabilities, distribution network optimization, ERP modernization, and “targeted AI capabilities.”

During Q&A, Maskara said the ERP work is not a “massive big ERP” change and is primarily focused on moving recent acquisitions onto Lennox’s platform. He also described AI initiatives in pricing, demand planning/S&OP, and SG&A productivity, including call center and HR workflows and robotic process automation.

Product launches and channel commentary

Maskara highlighted new product introductions across commercial and residential, including the Strategos rooftop with heat pump technology, expanded residential heat pump offerings with cold-climate capability, compact air handlers for retrofit applications, and heat pump water heaters through the Ariston joint venture. He said the Supco and Duro Dyne parts and supplies integrations are supporting attachment-rate and portfolio expansion efforts.

On channel conditions, Maskara said Lennox has “no indication of any pre-buy” ahead of recent pricing or tariffs and described restocking as normal seasonal behavior. Quenzer added that warranty registration data suggests channel inventory “continues to be normal, especially on the one-step side.”

Maskara also addressed trends in replace-versus-repair, saying the company is hearing that conditions are “not getting worse,” with indications that deferred replacements may be returning as contractors become more confident after the refrigerant transition. “Definitely stable and some green shoots,” he said, citing improved dealer and consumer confidence.

Litigation comment limited to prepared statement

Asked about recent litigation against residential HVAC manufacturers, Maskara said Lennox is constrained in what it can say. He read a prepared statement: “The matter is pending legal complaint. The lawsuit contains only plaintiff’s allegation, and there has been no finding of wrongdoing. We dispute the accuracy of the allegation and will actively and vigorously defend our position through proper legal channels.”

About Lennox International NYSE: LII

Lennox International Inc is a global manufacturer of climate control products and services, principally serving residential and commercial heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) markets. The company designs, engineers and produces a range of products including furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, air handlers, packaged rooftop units and related controls and indoor air quality equipment. Lennox also supplies aftermarket parts and accessories and supports its product lines with technical service, training and warranty programs for dealer and distribution partners.

Originally founded in 1895 by Dave Lennox, the company has grown from its early roots into a multinational business with operations concentrated in North America and a presence in other international markets.

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