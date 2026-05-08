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Leon's Furniture (TSE:LNF) Reaches New 52-Week Low - Time to Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
May 8, 2026
Leon's Furniture logo with Consumer Cyclical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Leon's hit a new 52-week low — shares traded as low as C$24.50 on Friday (previous close C$25.25) with about 6,494 shares traded, below its 50- and 200-day moving averages (C$26.32 and C$27.69).
  • Analyst sentiment is cautiously positive — National Bank Financial raised its price target to C$36 and rated the stock "outperform," while the consensus is a "Moderate Buy" with a C$33 average target (two Buys, two Holds).
  • Valuation and recent results — market cap C$1.73B and P/E of 10.99; last quarter EPS was C$0.31 on C$557.15M revenue, with analysts forecasting roughly C$2.21 EPS for the year.
  • Interested in Leon's Furniture? Here are five stocks we like better.

Leon's Furniture Limited (TSE:LNF - Get Free Report)'s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$24.50 and last traded at C$24.50, with a volume of 6494 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$25.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Leon's Furniture from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of C$33.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LNF

Leon's Furniture Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.87, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$26.32 and a 200-day moving average price of C$27.69. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.93.

Leon's Furniture (TSE:LNF - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$557.15 million for the quarter. Leon's Furniture had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 6.10%. On average, analysts forecast that Leon's Furniture Limited will post 2.2104466 earnings per share for the current year.

About Leon's Furniture

(Get Free Report)

Leon's Furniture Ltd is a Canada-based retailer which is involved in the sale of home furnishing, mattresses, appliances, and electronics. The firm is also the country's commercial retailer of appliances to builders, developers, hotels, and property management companies. It generates maximum revenue from sales of goods by corporate stores.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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