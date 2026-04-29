Lesaka Technologies (LSAK) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Lesaka Technologies (NASDAQ:LSAK - Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q3 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect Lesaka Technologies to post earnings of $0.07 per share and revenue of $99.30 million for the quarter. Individuals may review the information on the company's upcoming Q3 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, May 7, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

Get Lesaka Technologies alerts: Sign Up

Lesaka Technologies (NASDAQ:LSAK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $93.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $166.00 million. Lesaka Technologies had a negative net margin of 7.87% and a negative return on equity of 28.23%. On average, analysts expect Lesaka Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Lesaka Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LSAK opened at $4.80 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.82 million, a PE ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.57. Lesaka Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $3.39 and a fifty-two week high of $5.54.

Insider Activity at Lesaka Technologies

In other news, major shareholder Finance Corp International sold 66,437 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total value of $325,541.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 5,244,859 shares in the company, valued at $25,699,809.10. This represents a 1.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 798,768 shares of company stock valued at $3,951,513 in the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lesaka Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Lesaka Technologies during the third quarter worth about $74,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Lesaka Technologies by 26.4% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 18,977 shares of the company's stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Lesaka Technologies by 13,359.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 141,866 shares of the company's stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 140,812 shares during the last quarter. 24.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LSAK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Lesaka Technologies from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Lesaka Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Lesaka Technologies to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lesaka Technologies presently has an average rating of "Reduce".

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LSAK

Lesaka Technologies Company Profile

Lesaka Technologies, Inc operates as a Fintech company that utilizes its proprietary banking and payment technologies to deliver financial services solutions to merchants (B2B) and consumers (B2C) in Southern Africa. It offers cash management solutions, growth capital, card acquiring, bill payment technologies, and value-added services to formal and informal retail merchants, as well as banking, lending, and insurance solutions to consumers across Southern Africa. The company also engages in the sale of POS devices, SIM cards, and other consumables; and license of rights to use certain technology developed by the company, as well as offers related technology services.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Lesaka Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Lesaka Technologies wasn't on the list.

While Lesaka Technologies currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here