Lesaka Technologies (NASDAQ:LSAK) Trading 1.1% Higher - Time to Buy?

Shares of Lesaka Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSAK - Get Free Report) were up 1.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.65 and last traded at $4.57. 38,590 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 147,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.52.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LSAK shares. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Lesaka Technologies from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen downgraded Lesaka Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Reduce".

View Our Latest Report on LSAK

Lesaka Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.80 and a 200-day moving average of $4.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.06 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Lesaka Technologies (NASDAQ:LSAK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 27th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $96.37 million during the quarter. Lesaka Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a negative return on equity of 15.95%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lesaka Technologies, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lesaka Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Lesaka Technologies during the third quarter worth about $74,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lesaka Technologies by 26.4% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 18,977 shares of the company's stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,959 shares during the last quarter. 9823 Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of Lesaka Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Lesaka Technologies by 13,359.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 141,866 shares of the company's stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 140,812 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Lesaka Technologies by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 185,900 shares of the company's stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 26,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.19% of the company's stock.

About Lesaka Technologies

Lesaka Technologies, Inc operates as a Fintech company that utilizes its proprietary banking and payment technologies to deliver financial services solutions to merchants (B2B) and consumers (B2C) in Southern Africa. It offers cash management solutions, growth capital, card acquiring, bill payment technologies, and value-added services to formal and informal retail merchants, as well as banking, lending, and insurance solutions to consumers across Southern Africa. The company also engages in the sale of POS devices, SIM cards, and other consumables; and license of rights to use certain technology developed by the company, as well as offers related technology services.

Further Reading

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