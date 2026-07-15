LG Display (LPL) to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

LG Display (NYSE:LPL - Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 22nd. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of ($0.13) per share and revenue of $3.6875 billion for the quarter. Individuals can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, July 21, 2026 at 9:00 PM ET.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The electronics maker reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.17). LG Display had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a negative return on equity of 0.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect LG Display to post $-0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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LG Display Price Performance

Shares of LPL stock opened at $3.50 on Wednesday. LG Display has a twelve month low of $3.34 and a twelve month high of $5.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -174.75 and a beta of 1.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LG Display

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in LG Display in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LG Display in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of LG Display in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in LG Display during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in LG Display during the 4th quarter worth $52,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on LPL. Zacks Research upgraded LG Display from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of LG Display from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Reduce".

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LG Display Company Profile

LG Display Co, Ltd., headquartered in Seoul, South Korea, is a global manufacturer of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light-emitting diode (OLED) panels. The company designs and produces display solutions for a wide range of applications, including televisions, desktop monitors, notebook computers, tablets, smartphones, signage and automotive screens. Its product offerings span large-screen television modules, ultra-high definition monitors, flexible and transparent OLED displays, and specialized industrial panels.

LG Display operates a network of production facilities and research centers across Asia, including major manufacturing sites in Paju and Gumi, South Korea, as well as Wuhan, China.

Further Reading

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