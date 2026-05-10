LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Given Average Rating of "Hold" by Analysts

Shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH - Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of "Hold" from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.75.

LGIH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of LGI Homes from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday. Zacks Research raised shares of LGI Homes from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th.

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Insider Activity at LGI Homes

In related news, COO Michael Larry Snider sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $252,240.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 175,556 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,380,374.24. This represents a 3.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Scott James Garber sold 1,353 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $56,880.12. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 21,716 shares in the company, valued at $912,940.64. This trade represents a 5.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,451 shares of company stock valued at $943,840. 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of LGI Homes

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in LGI Homes by 75.5% during the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 551 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in LGI Homes by 106.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 591 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in LGI Homes during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in LGI Homes during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in LGI Homes by 1,759.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 874 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. 84.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LGI Homes Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of LGIH opened at $46.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 18.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.03. LGI Homes has a twelve month low of $33.55 and a twelve month high of $69.50.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $319.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.22 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 3.80%. The company's quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that LGI Homes will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc NASDAQ: LGIH is a residential homebuilder primarily focused on serving first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers in the United States. The company specializes in the acquisition, development and sale of affordable single-family homes and townhomes. LGI Homes operates through an integrated model that encompasses land sourcing, lot development, home construction, and post-closing customer support including warranty services.

In addition to its core homebuilding activities, LGI Homes offers ancillary services to streamline the homebuying process for its customers.

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