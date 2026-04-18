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Li Ning (OTCMKTS:LNNGY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Research

Written by MarketBeat
April 18, 2026
Li Ning logo with Retail/Wholesale background
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Key Points

  • Zacks Research and Goldman Sachs each upgraded Li Ning to a Strong Buy, leaving the stock with a consensus Strong Buy rating.
  • Shares opened at $68.23, trading near a 50-day simple moving average of $68.43 and a 200-day SMA of $62.23, with a one-year range of $45.22 to $74.18.
  • Li Ning is a leading Chinese sportswear company that designs, manufactures and sells performance footwear, apparel and accessories through concept stores, franchises and e-commerce.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Li Ning (OTCMKTS:LNNGY - Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Zacks Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Li Ning from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Strong Buy".

Read Our Latest Research Report on LNNGY

Li Ning Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS LNNGY opened at $68.23 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.23. Li Ning has a one year low of $45.22 and a one year high of $74.18.

About Li Ning

(Get Free Report)

Li Ning Company Limited is a leading Chinese sportswear company engaged in the design, development, manufacturing and sale of athletic and lifestyle products. The company’s portfolio includes performance footwear, apparel and accessories tailored for running, basketball, training and other fitness activities. Li Ning distributes its products through an extensive network of concept stores, franchise outlets and e-commerce platforms across China and growing markets overseas.

Founded in 1990 by Li Ning, a decorated Olympic gymnast, the company quickly gained prominence in domestic and international markets.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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