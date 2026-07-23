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Liberty All-Star Growth Fund (NYSE:ASG) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average - Time to Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
July 23, 2026
Liberty All-Star Growth Fund logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Liberty All-Star Growth Fund (NYSE:ASG) fell below its 200-day moving average on Wednesday, trading as low as $5.14 and last changing hands at $5.1450. The move may signal weaker near-term technical momentum for the fund.
  • The fund announced a higher quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share, up from $0.11 previously, payable on August 31 to shareholders of record on July 16. That works out to an annualized dividend of $0.48 and a 9.3% yield.
  • Institutional investors have been active in ASG, with several firms adding positions in the first quarter. The article notes that 21.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund (NYSE:ASG - Get Free Report)'s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.20 and traded as low as $5.14. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund shares last traded at $5.1450, with a volume of 323,289 shares trading hands.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.20.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from Liberty All-Star Growth Fund's previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.3%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty All-Star Growth Fund

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASG. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund during the first quarter worth about $706,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 65,170 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 9,320 shares during the last quarter. Independent Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 228,704 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 27,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrueMark Investments LLC bought a new position in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. 21.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund NYSE: ASG is a closed-end, diversified management investment company that seeks long-term capital appreciation through exposure to growth-oriented equities. The fund primarily invests in a portfolio of underlying mutual funds and exchange-traded funds managed by established sub-advisers, employing a multi-manager structure designed to capture opportunities across a range of market capitalizations and industry sectors.

Under normal market conditions, ASG allocates the majority of its assets to common stocks of companies it believes exhibit above-average growth potential.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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