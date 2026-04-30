Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT) Reaches New 1-Year High - Here's Why

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT - Get Free Report)'s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $34.42 and last traded at $33.8290, with a volume of 7031889 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.05.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Liberty Energy from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $36.00 price target on shares of Liberty Energy in a report on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "sector perform" rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Liberty Energy in a report on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Liberty Energy from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $30.17.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Liberty Energy

Liberty Energy Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 37.18 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $28.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.60.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.71 million. Liberty Energy had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 1.41%. The company's revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Liberty Energy Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Liberty Energy's dividend payout ratio is 39.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Liberty Energy

In other Liberty Energy news, Director Arjun N. Murti acquired 9,696 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.79 per share, with a total value of $250,059.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 27,568 shares in the company, valued at $710,978.72. This trade represents a 54.25% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider R Sean Elliott sold 25,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total transaction of $635,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 343,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,716,010. This trade represents a 6.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 2.00% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LBRT. Root Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 79.6% in the first quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 914 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Kelleher Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy in the third quarter worth about $29,000. First Horizon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,620 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 98.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Liberty Energy

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics. As of as of December 31, 2023, the company owned and operated a fleet of approximately 40 active hydraulic fracturing; and two sand mines in the Permian Basin.

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