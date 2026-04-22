Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYB) Shares Up 16.1% - Time to Buy?

Liberty Global Ltd (NASDAQ:LBTYB - Get Free Report)'s stock price rose 16.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.40 and last traded at $17.18. Approximately 14,425 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 54,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.80.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, Liberty Global has a consensus rating of "Sell".

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LBTYB

Liberty Global Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.42 and a 200-day moving average of $12.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported ($8.60) EPS for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 58.32% and a negative net margin of 146.30%.The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

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