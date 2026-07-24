Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Issues Earnings Results

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK - Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.59), Zacks reports. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 47.65% and a negative net margin of 109.64%.

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Liberty Global Price Performance

Shares of LBTYK traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,473,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,232,782. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 0.89. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $11.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.37. Liberty Global has a 52 week low of $9.43 and a 52 week high of $13.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director J David Wargo sold 55,000 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total transaction of $634,700.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 53,876 shares of the company's stock, valued at $621,729.04. The trade was a 50.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 9.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty Global

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 76,160.0% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,813 shares of the company's stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,808 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,450 shares of the company's stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 161.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,792 shares of the company's stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 6,667 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Liberty Global in the second quarter valued at about $141,000. 46.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Liberty Global from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Liberty Global presently has a consensus rating of "Sell".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LBTYK

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global NASDAQ: LBTYK is a leading international telecommunications and television company, headquartered in London. Established in 2005 through the merger of UGC Europe and Liberty Media International, the company has grown into one of the largest broadband and video service providers outside North America. Liberty Global focuses on delivering high-speed internet, digital video, mobile telephony and fixed-line communications to residential and business customers.

The company's core services include ultra‐fast broadband, pay television, voice services and mobile offerings.

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