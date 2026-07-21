Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Sets New 1-Year Low - Here's What Happened

Liberty Global Ltd (NASDAQ:LBTYK - Get Free Report)'s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.94 and last traded at $9.9850, with a volume of 391050 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.99.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LBTYK shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Liberty Global from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Liberty Global from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Sell".

Read Our Latest Report on Liberty Global

Liberty Global Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.89. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $11.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.39.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $1.31. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.27 billion. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 109.64% and a negative return on equity of 47.65%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director J David Wargo sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total transaction of $634,700.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 53,876 shares of the company's stock, valued at $621,729.04. This trade represents a 50.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 9.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Liberty Global

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 9,259,361 shares of the company's stock worth $108,612,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137,779 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in Liberty Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $21,833,000. Deltroit Asset Management UK LLP purchased a new stake in Liberty Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,319,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in Liberty Global by 269.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,245,174 shares of the company's stock worth $13,747,000 after acquiring an additional 907,906 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 140.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,425,149 shares of the company's stock worth $17,059,000 after acquiring an additional 832,838 shares during the last quarter. 46.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global NASDAQ: LBTYK is a leading international telecommunications and television company, headquartered in London. Established in 2005 through the merger of UGC Europe and Liberty Media International, the company has grown into one of the largest broadband and video service providers outside North America. Liberty Global focuses on delivering high-speed internet, digital video, mobile telephony and fixed-line communications to residential and business customers.

The company's core services include ultra‐fast broadband, pay television, voice services and mobile offerings.

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