Free Trial
→ Your book is inside (From Profits Run) (Ad)tc pixel

Liberty Silver (OTCMKTS:BHLL) Stock Price Up 1.7% - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
April 30, 2026
Liberty Silver logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Liberty Silver (BHLL) shares were up 1.7% to $4.20 on Thursday, trading as high as $4.23 on roughly 13,996 shares, about 32% below its average daily volume.
  • Analyst sentiment is mixed but overall positive: Roth MKM upgraded to a "strong-buy" while Zacks rated it a hold, resulting in a MarketBeat consensus rating of "Buy".
  • The company has a market cap of $192.8M, a negative P/E of -2.99 and high leverage with a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71; the stock is trading below its 50-day ($4.57) and 200-day ($5.28) moving averages.
  • Interested in Liberty Silver? Here are five stocks we like better.

Liberty Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:BHLL - Get Free Report)'s share price was up 1.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.23 and last traded at $4.20. Approximately 13,996 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 20,476 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BHLL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Mkm upgraded Liberty Silver to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Zacks Research upgraded Liberty Silver to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy".

Read Our Latest Analysis on Liberty Silver

Liberty Silver Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71. The company has a market cap of $192.78 million, a PE ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 1.24. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $4.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.28.

Liberty Silver Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Liberty Silver Corp. is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of silver and associated base metal properties. The company's core business activity centers on identifying high-potential silver and cobalt projects in the Americas and advancing those properties through systematic drilling, resource definition and permitting efforts. Liberty Silver seeks to leverage emerging market demand for silver in renewable energy and industrial applications.

The company holds interests in several early to advanced-stage exploration projects.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Liberty Silver Right Now?

Before you consider Liberty Silver, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Liberty Silver wasn't on the list.

While Liberty Silver currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Reduce the Risk Cover
Reduce the Risk

Market downturns give many investors pause, and for good reason. Wondering how to offset this risk? Click the link to learn more about using beta to protect your portfolio.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

AMD’s Breakout Isn’t the Story—This Catalyst Is
AMD’s Breakout Isn’t the Story—This Catalyst Is
By Thomas Hughes | April 24, 2026
tc pixel
Gold Set an All-Time High. But BlackRock & JPMorgan Are Buying This…
Gold Set an All-Time High. But BlackRock & JPMorgan Are Buying This…
From Awesomely, LLC (Ad)
The $880M Bet to Survive Real Estate's Reset
The $880M Bet to Survive Real Estate's Reset
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 28, 2026
AbbVie Fires Healthy Trend-Following Signal: Is a Rebound Ahead?
AbbVie Fires Healthy Trend-Following Signal: Is a Rebound Ahead?
By Thomas Hughes | April 29, 2026
Pipelines and Automation: 2 Energy Plays Built for Any Oil Price
Pipelines and Automation: 2 Energy Plays Built for Any Oil Price
By Chris Markoch | April 26, 2026
tc pixel
A 17-year investing experiment investigated in Dublin
A 17-year investing experiment investigated in Dublin
From Porter & Company (Ad)
Alphabet’s Earnings Didn’t Just Beat—They Changed the Story
Alphabet’s Earnings Didn’t Just Beat—They Changed the Story
By Ryan Hasson | April 30, 2026
M&T Bank Corp Acquires Shares of 1,032,682 BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. $BBAI
M&T Bank Corp Acquires Shares of 1,032,682 BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. $BBAI
By MarketBeat | April 26, 2026

Recent Videos

5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: May‘s Top Picks With Upside Ahead
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: May's Top Picks With Upside Ahead
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
A Generational Opportunity in Robotics (Most Aren‘t Ready)
A Generational Opportunity in Robotics (Most Aren't Ready)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Market Braces for Mag 7 Earnings Impact
Market Braces for Mag 7 Earnings Impact
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines