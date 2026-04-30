Liberty Silver (OTCMKTS:BHLL) Stock Price Up 1.7% - Here's What Happened

Liberty Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:BHLL - Get Free Report)'s share price was up 1.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.23 and last traded at $4.20. Approximately 13,996 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 20,476 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.13.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BHLL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Mkm upgraded Liberty Silver to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Zacks Research upgraded Liberty Silver to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy".

Read Our Latest Analysis on Liberty Silver

Liberty Silver Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71. The company has a market cap of $192.78 million, a PE ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 1.24. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $4.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.28.

Liberty Silver Company Profile

Liberty Silver Corp. is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of silver and associated base metal properties. The company's core business activity centers on identifying high-potential silver and cobalt projects in the Americas and advancing those properties through systematic drilling, resource definition and permitting efforts. Liberty Silver seeks to leverage emerging market demand for silver in renewable energy and industrial applications.

The company holds interests in several early to advanced-stage exploration projects.

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